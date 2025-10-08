AI in Food Processing Industry Trends, Investment Opportunities and Business Strategies 2025-2029 by Type of Food, Application, Technology and Regional Market

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Food Processing Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in food processing market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 7.96 billion from 2024 to 2029, and an impressive CAGR of 11.4% throughout this period. This comprehensive report delivers a holistic analysis, offering insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.

Key market drivers include the imperative for enhanced food safety and quality assurance, the pursuit of supply chain optimization, sustainable waste reduction, and accelerated product innovation and consumer personalization. A significant growth factor is the proliferation of AI-powered vision systems for quality assurance and contaminant detection. Additionally, the integration of predictive analytics for supply chain optimization and the deployment of intelligent robotics for repetitive tasks are anticipated to drive market demand.

The current market scenario, latest trends, and overall market environment are thoroughly examined, utilizing both primary and secondary data, alongside inputs from key industry participants.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Fruits and vegetables

Convenience food and snacks

Dairy

Meat and poultry

Others

By Application:

Quality control and safety compliance

Food sorting

Production and packaging

Customer engagement

Maintenance

By Technology:

Machine learning

Robotics and automation

Computer vision

Natural language processing

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report covers the following areas:

AI in Food Processing Market Sizing

AI in Food Processing Market Forecast

AI in Food Processing Market Industry Analysis

Vendor analysis is designed to equip clients with improved market positioning. The report analyses leading vendors such as ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Cloud, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Siemens AG, among others. It also includes insights into upcoming trends and challenges to help companies strategize effectively and leverage future growth opportunities.

The report synthesizes data from various sources, providing a detailed market overview through an analysis of key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

