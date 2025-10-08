AI in Food Processing Industry Trends, Investment Opportunities and Business Strategies 2025-2029 by Type of Food, Application, Technology and Regional Market

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Food Processing Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI in food processing market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 7.96 billion from 2024 to 2029, and an impressive CAGR of 11.4% throughout this period. This comprehensive report delivers a holistic analysis, offering insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.
Key market drivers include the imperative for enhanced food safety and quality assurance, the pursuit of supply chain optimization, sustainable waste reduction, and accelerated product innovation and consumer personalization. A significant growth factor is the proliferation of AI-powered vision systems for quality assurance and contaminant detection. Additionally, the integration of predictive analytics for supply chain optimization and the deployment of intelligent robotics for repetitive tasks are anticipated to drive market demand.
The current market scenario, latest trends, and overall market environment are thoroughly examined, utilizing both primary and secondary data, alongside inputs from key industry participants.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Fruits and vegetables
- Convenience food and snacks
- Dairy
- Meat and poultry
- Others
By Application:
- Quality control and safety compliance
- Food sorting
- Production and packaging
- Customer engagement
- Maintenance
By Technology:
- Machine learning
- Robotics and automation
- Computer vision
- Natural language processing
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
The report covers the following areas:
- AI in Food Processing Market Sizing
- AI in Food Processing Market Forecast
- AI in Food Processing Market Industry Analysis
Vendor analysis is designed to equip clients with improved market positioning. The report analyses leading vendors such as ABB Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Google Cloud, Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Siemens AG, among others. It also includes insights into upcoming trends and challenges to help companies strategize effectively and leverage future growth opportunities.
The report synthesizes data from various sources, providing a detailed market overview through an analysis of key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ABB Ltd.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- AS Cimbria
- Augury Inc.
- Cognex Corp.
- De Greefs Wagen Carrosserie en Machinebouw B.V.
- Google Cloud
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ImagoAI
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Key Technology Inc.
- Keyence Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Sesotec GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Sight Machine
- Tomra Systems ASA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ctnny
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.