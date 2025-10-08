AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis and Business Strategy Outlook 2025-2029 by Component, Application, End-user and Region

The AI in computer vision market offers growth opportunities driven by advancements in multimodal AI models, a shift toward edge AI, and increased demand for automation. Key applications include image identification and predictive maintenance, with significant potential in industries like consumer electronics and healthcare globally.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In Computer Vision Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in computer vision market is projected to expand by USD 26.67 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an impressive CAGR of 17.8% during this period. This substantial growth is driven by the proliferation of advanced multimodal and generative AI models, escalating demand for automation and industrial efficiency, coupled with ongoing advancements and intense competition in specialized AI hardware.

The ascendancy of multimodal and foundation models, a strategic shift towards edge AI and on-device processing, alongside the industrial metaverse and the rise of digital twins, are key elements propelling market growth. The report spans multiple focal areas, including AI in computer vision market sizing, market forecasts, and industry analyses.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the current market scenario, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. The study leverages a blend of primary and secondary data sourced from key industry participants, underpinned by a detailed vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors. The report includes market size data, segmented regional analysis, and an examination of leading companies with both historic and forecast information.

Market Segmentation:

  • By Component:
    • Hardware
    • Software
    • Services
  • By Application:
    • Image identification
    • Predictive maintenance
    • Facial recognition
    • Positioning
    • Others
  • By End-user:
    • Consumer electronics
    • Automotive
    • Healthcare
    • Food and packaging
    • Others
  • By Geographical Landscape:
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis is notably included to empower clients in optimizing their market stance.

The report meticulously details several leading vendors, such as:

  • ANSYS Inc.
  • Autodesk Inc.
  • AVEVA Group PLC
  • Bentley Systems Inc.
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • Google LLC
  • Hexagon AB
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Intel Corp.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NVIDIA Corp.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • PTC Inc.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • SAP SE
  • Siemens AG
  • The MathWorks Inc.

Furthermore, the report sheds light on emerging trends and potential challenges influencing market growth, equipping companies to effectively strategize and mine future growth opportunities.

The market analysis synthesizes data from multiple sources, focusing on key parameters like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

