PXG to Make Inaugural Appearance at the 2026 PGA Show

PXG today confirmed that it will exhibit for the first time at the 2026 PGA Show, Jan. 20-23, in Orlando, Florida. The move marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to engage more directly with PGA of America Golf Professionals, buyers, and industry partners.

“PXG has always carved its own path, but at the end of the day, this game doesn’t move forward without the professionals who teach it, fit it, and grow it,” said Bob Parsons, PXG Founder and CEO. “Being at the PGA Show is our way of showing up in service to them. We’re here to listen, to support, and to strengthen the relationships that matter most.”

At the PGA Show, PXG will introduce an immersive booth designed to create conversation, offer hands-on interaction with the company’s latest equipment, and deliver a true sense of the brand’s personality. The experience will be anchored by opportunities for PGA Professionals, retailers, media, and industry leaders to engage directly with PXG staff, learn more about the company’s evolving programs, and explore new ways to work together.

“The PGA Show is about more than booths and displays – it’s the conversations in the aisles, the shared experiences, and the chance to work directly with industry leaders,” said Renee Parsons, PXG Chief Marketing Officer. “PXG is excited to be part of that exchange and to find new ways to collaborate that make a real difference for professionals and their customers.”

“We are excited to welcome PXG to the 2026 PGA Show, our largest annual gathering of PGA of America Golf Professionals,” said PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague, PGA. “The PGA Show is a pivotal week to launch the new year in golf when thousands of PGA of America Golf Professionals and industry leaders come together with golf’s global business community to uncover innovations, exchange ideas, build relationships and align on strategies that enhance the experience for millions of golfers around the world.”

“PXG will be a strong addition to the 2026 PGA Show Floor, bringing even more excitement and value to the 40,000-plus industry professionals who join us each year in Orlando,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Vice President Marc Simon. “The PGA Show provides a unique opportunity to unite the game’s leaders, established industry veterans, and emerging brands in one dynamic setting. This collective energy and collaboration spark innovation, strengthen relationships and drive the golf industry forward.”

PXG’s presence builds on its recently announced multi-year sponsorship of the Senior PGA Professional Championship. The partnership further highlights the company’s investment in supporting PGA of America members and celebrating the professionals who influence golfers every day.

To request a meeting with the PXG Sales or Media team during the show, contact press@pxg.com.

About Parsons Xtreme Golf

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product – from golf clubs to apparel – should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment.

Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf and lifestyle apparel and accessories.

PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Jake Knapp, Patrick Fishburn, Zach Johnson, David Lipsky, Henrik Norlander, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Cristobal Del Solar, Patrick Cover, Brandon Crick, Seth Reeves, Augusto Nunez, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Dougherty, Ryan McCormick, Shad Tuten, Joey Garber, Nathan Petronzio, Celine Boutier, Linnea Strom, Mina Harigae, Auston Kim, Gina Kim, Megan Khang, Minji Kang, Kaitlin Milligan, and Christina Kim. For more information, visit www.PXG.com.

About the PGA Show

The PGA Show is the largest annual business event for the global golf industry, bringing together PGA of America Golf Professionals, retailers, and industry leaders to drive the business of the sport. Held every January in Orlando, Florida, the trade-only event is organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions. For more information, visit PGAShow.com and follow us on “X”, Instagram and Facebook.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world’s foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

