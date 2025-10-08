Sandman Hotel Group has officially opened the doors of its newest property in the U.S.





LAS COLINAS, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located at 1311 Meridian Dr, Sandman Signature Dallas-Las Colinas Hotel & Suites offers guests the perfect chance to experience an elegant, relaxed, and truly comfortable stay in an ultra-modern hotel. Situated just minutes away from the renowned Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport, the contemporary-designed, 204-room property mirrors the vibrancy of the surrounding area.

“The entire team is excited for the opening of this fabulous property in Las Colinas, as it marks an important milestone for our brand in the U.S.,” explains Kevin Gilhooly, President & COO of Sandman Hotel Group and The Sutton Place Hotels. “It gives us great pride to be able to offer this high level of quality hospitality in the heart of the Lone Star State. We are also pleased to become a part of this flourishing community and help to support the city’s local economy.”

The hotel’s accommodation options range from their signature king rooms to a mix of junior and full one-bedroom suites, all featuring upgraded amenities, luxurious bedding, and deluxe bathrooms. Ensuring visitors receive the full Sandman hospitality experience, access to the indoor pool with a state-of-the-art 24/7 fitness centre, complimentary on-site parking, and the convenience of an elevated, nostalgic dining experience with Tavern on Meridian is provided throughout their stay.





Guests are encouraged to book online to be eligible for the exclusive Opening Celebration Offer, which saves up to 35% off the standard rate. Not only will they be able to admire Las Colinas’ newest hotel, but they will also enjoy first-class guest services and premium in-room amenities in a thriving community built on connection, culture, and opportunity.

Don’t forget to sign up for RSVP Rewards to begin earning points towards free hotel stays as well as other incredible perks! Please visit https://www.sandmanhotels.com/signature-las-colinas for full details.

About Sandman Hotel Group

Founded in 1967, Sandman Hotel Group was established with the vision of creating a place where everyone could come together to experience an exceptional standard of hospitality. Today, we remain a rapidly growing family-run business with over 60 hotels worldwide, operating in the US, Canada, and the U.K.

When you choose to stay at a Sandman Hotel, Inn, Suite, or premium Signature location, you will be greeted with true comfort, style, and affordability, whether you’re travelling for business, adventure, or pleasure.

