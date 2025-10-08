AgentExchange Hits Milestone of 100 Public Listings

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One week before Dreamforce 2025, Salesforce’s AgentExchange —the marketplace for Agentforce AI components—crossed the milestone of 100 public listings. This achievement highlights the rapid growth of Salesforce’s newest ecosystem initiative and the increasing involvement of partners in shaping it.

AgentExchange acts as the counterpart to Salesforce’s long-running AppExchange, but with a focus on agentic components. These include prompts, actions, topics, and full agent templates that customers can import directly into Agent Builder and extend across their Salesforce environments.

Launched in March 2025, AgentExchange has quickly established itself as a central hub for AI innovation within the Salesforce platform. Under the guidance of Salesforce leaders, the marketplace has expanded steadily, balancing customer demand with the contributions of early partners.

Among those partners, Breadwinner, a decade-long AppExchange publisher, just added four new listings, pushing the total count from 96 to 100. Other early contributors include Bullhorn, Audit9, and Ortoo.

“AgentExchange is still in its early days, but thanks to the vision and dedication of leaders like Trish Phillips and Amy Gorman, partners like Breadwinner have a platform to innovate and expand what’s possible for Salesforce customers. Our mutual success is tied together — the stronger the partner ecosystem, the stronger Salesforce becomes,” said Stony Grunow, CoFounder of Breadwinner.

As of October 2025, the top AgentExchange publishers are:

Bullhorn – 5 listings

Breadwinner – 4 listings

Audit9 – 3 listings

Ortoo – 3 listings

With Dreamforce around the corner, Salesforce is expected to spotlight AgentExchange as part of its broader AI strategy, signaling further expansion of the partner ecosystem and new opportunities for customer adoption.



