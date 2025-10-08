Koryx Files Updated PEA for the Haib Copper Project, Southern Namibia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (“Koryx” or the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to announce filing of the recently completed Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) of the Company’s 100%-owned, flagship Haib Copper Project (“Haib” or the “Project”) in southern Namibia. The results of the PEA were announced in the Company's news release on September 4, 2025. The technical report comprising the PEA is entitled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Haib Copper Project, Namibia, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report” dated effective September 4, 2025 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is publicly filed and is accessible under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person for the mineral resource estimate in the PEA is Mr. Jeremy C. Witley (BSc Hons, MSc (Eng.)) and he has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Witley is a geologist with more than 35 years’ experience in base and precious metals exploration and mining as well as mineral resource evaluation and reporting. He is Head of Mineral Resources for The MSA Group, is independent of the Company and its mineral properties (an independent consulting company), is registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA). Mr. Witley has the appropriate relevant qualifications and experience to be considered a “Qualified Person” for the style and type of mineralization and activity being undertaken as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Mr. Werner Moeller is a Director and Principal Mining Engineering Consultant of Qubeka Mining Consultants CC based in Windhoek, Namibia and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. He holds a BEng degree in Mining Engineering and a BEng (Hons) degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Pretoria (South Africa). He is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (membership number 329888) and a Member of the South African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (membership number 704793). Mr. Moeller has been practicing his profession continuously since 2002 and has 22 years of mine planning and operations experience across a range of African projects. Mr. Moeller is independent of the Company and its mineral properties and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Koryx Copper Inc.

Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. More than 80,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970’s with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date.

The Haib Copper Project has a current mineral resource of 511Mt @ 0.33% Cu and 51 ppm Mo for 1,668kt of contained copper and 25.9 kt contained molybdenum in the Indicated category and 308.9Mt @ 0.31% Cu and 40 ppm Mo for 949kt of contained copper and 12.4 kt contained molybdenum in the Inferred category (0.15% Cu cut-off), as described more particularly in the current Technical Report which is publicly available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Mineralization at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and it is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralization and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

Additional details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the Company's current Technical Report which comprises its PEA titled, “Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Haib Copper Project, Namibia, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report” dated effective September 4, 2025 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report and other information is available on the Company's website at https://koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

