Milind Joshi Joins Striim as VP of Payment Solutions to Drive Enterprise Payments, ERP Integrations, and AI-Ready Data Innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, a recognized leader in real-time data integration and intelligence, is delighted to announce the appointment of Milind Joshi to its leadership team as Vice President of Payment Solutions. With decades of experience across payments, ERP, and enterprise systems, Joshi will spearhead initiatives that minimize data latency, optimize data estates, and unlock AI-powered outcomes for global enterprises.

Milind brings strong expertise in the areas of payment processes and complex enterprise systems, having led multiple initiatives to streamline payments and maximize the value of data. Most recently, he served as Head of Product and Strategy for an enterprise payments product at Fiserv, a global FinTech leader. His career includes executive roles such as SVP – Head of Sales, Chief Customer Officer, Head of a large Oracle JD Edwards practice, Chief Information Officer, and Management Consultant, working with large and mid-size organizations worldwide to deliver measurable results.

“Striim already offers numerous enterprise-grade capabilities to minimize data latency,” said Milind Joshi. “Striim’s technology brings a unique opportunity to deploy AI-based strategies that inspect data in motion, deliver deep insights, and trigger actions that drive business impact such as risk reduction, improved customer service, and loss prevention. I’m excited to help organizations operationalize these capabilities and realize their vision of becoming hyper-responsive across the extended supply chain.”

His appointment reflects Striim’s continued investment in delivering innovative, real-world, and scalable AI outcomes, and the company’s belief that real-time data is the foundation for trustworthy AI at enterprise scale. Specifically, Joshi will help drive impact in the following areas:

Payment processes: Minimize latency between enterprise and payment systems, strengthen fraud prevention, and implement advanced techniques to identify, protect, and anonymize PII (personally identifiable information).



Value-added services: Enable customers to adopt AI-powered techniques such as anomaly detection and pattern recognition to reduce risk and improve customer service.



ERP integrations: Deliver intelligent, real-time business process integrations between ERP and other enterprise systems, ensuring organizations can thrive in an AI-dominated business environment.



“There is no greater testament to Striim’s value than when a former customer becomes part of our team. Given both Milind’s depth of expertise and history with Striim, I’m delighted that, both personally and professionally, we can continue building on this relationship.” said Nadim Antar, Chief Revenue Officer at Striim. “His expertise will help more organizations turn real-time data into real business outcomes.”

ABOUT STRIIM, INC.

Striim pioneers real-time intelligence for AI by unifying data across clouds, applications, and databases via a fully managed, SaaS-based platform. Striim’s platform, optimized for modern cloud data warehouses, transforms relational and unstructured data into AI-ready insights instantly with advanced analytics and ML frameworks, enabling swift business action. Striim leverages its expertise in real-time data integration, streaming analytics, and database replication, including industry-leading Oracle, PostgreSQL, MongoDB CDC technology, to achieve sub-second latency in processing over 100 billion daily events for ML analytics and proactive decision-making. To learn more, visit www.striim.com .

