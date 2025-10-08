FIVE BELOW ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Five Below, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Five Below (FIVE) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in Five Below between March 20, 2024 to July 16, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Five Below on August 1, 2024 with a Class Period from March 20, 2024 to July 16, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Five Below have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about FIVE’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. This information included FIVE’s statement that net sales are expected to be in the range of $826 million to $846 million based on opening approximately 55 to 60 new stores in the first quarter. Further, FIVE claimed that net sales for the full year are expected to be in the range of $3.97 billion to $4.07 billion based on opening between 225 and 235 new stores.



The complaint further alleges that investors discovered that these statements were false and/or materially misleading when, on June 5, 2024, FIVE announced disappointing first quarter 2024 sales result and cut its full year 2024 guidance stating, “Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion based on opening approximately 230 new stores.” At the same time, FIVE claimed that for the second quarter, “Net sales are expected to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million based on opening approximately 60 new stores.” In response to the disclosure, FIVE’s stock price declined $14.07/per share within the span of just one day.



According to the complaint, the following month, investors discovered that FIVE’s financial and operational problems were significantly worse than represented. On July 16, 2024, FIVE announced the sudden departure of CEO Joel Anderson and guidance cut for the second quarter. In pertinent part, FIVE told investors that “the Company now expects sales for the fiscal second quarter ending Case 2:24-cv-03638 Document 1 Filed 08/01/24 Page 2 of 18 3 August 3, 2024 to be in the range of $820 million to $826 million.” In response to the news, FIVE’s stock price declined by $25.57/share.



Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of Five Below, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: