Bolo Program Unveils New Top 25 of Canada’s Most Wanted Fugitives With Unprecedented Display of Fugitives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The faces of Canada’s most wanted fugitives filled a Vancouver news conference today as the latest iteration of the Bolo Program’s Top 25 list was unveiled, along with new incentives for members of the public to call in tips about the fugitives’ whereabouts.

Twenty-five ‘models’ filled a Vancouver Club ballroom clad in ‘spoof masks’ bearing the faces of fugitives wanted by 15 police agencies across the country, a one-of-a-kind innovative concept deployed for the first time by Bolo.

At the top of the list unveiled during the news conference is Quebec man Bryan Fuentes Gramajo, wanted by Toronto Police Service for a brazen and deadly shooting outside a north Toronto mall July 17, 2025. Fuentes Gramajo is believed to be a member of Zone 43 street gang, which operates heavily in Ontario and Quebec, with strong ties to British Columbia.

“If you’re at the top of this list, we believe you pose a serious threat to any person, in any place you may be,” said Toronto Police Service Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews. “Bryan Fuentes Gramajo fits that bill.”

More than half a million dollars in rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrests of various suspects on the Top 25 list, an initiative that has seen great success in the past. The previous iteration of the list, unveiled in December 2024, saw nine of the 25 fugitives arrested. Of the 78 suspects featured in Bolo campaigns since the program’s inception in 2018, 42 have been located.

“Make no mistake — these dangerous individuals are somewhere, among us, right now,” said Bolo Program Executive Director Maxime Langlois. “So they will remain this afternoon, tonight, tomorrow, and next week if we don’t do something. Today, together, as a nation, we’re sending the message that we’re on the lookout for them.”

The latest iteration of the Top 25 list includes fugitives wanted by the Lévis Police Service, Montréal Police Service, Sûreté du Québec, Ottawa Police Service, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Greater Sudbury Police Service, OPP ROPE Squad, Ontario Provincial Police, Winnipeg Police Service, Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Delta Police Department, and Vancouver Police Department.

“Every one of us — every police service in this room, every member of the public who is watching, listening, or reading about this announcement — have a part to play in locating these wanted fugitives. They could be in any community and we need your eyes and ears to help bring them to justice,” said BC RCMP Commanding Officer Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald. “We need to know where these people are. So, pick up the phone and call in your tip. We all have a role to play in community safety.”

Top 25 List

Bryan Fuentes Gramajo

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $100,000 All Boivin

Wanted by Sûreté du Québec for Drug Trafficking

Reward up to $100,000 Tamah McLean

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $100,000 Tresor Horimbere

Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $100,000 Dylan Denis

Wanted by Montréal Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $100,000 Pierry Philogène

Wanted by Montréal Police Service for Murder Chad Dandan

Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Murder Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone

Wanted by York Regional Police for Murder Saed Osman

Wanted by Edmonton Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Noah Singh

Wanted by Greater Sudbury Police Service for Murder Mohamed Shire

Wanted by Ottawa Police Service for Murder

Reward up to $50,000 Dellano Robertson-Berry

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Omid Mashinchi

Wanted by Vancouver Police Department for Conspiracy Adrian Walker

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Nicholas Singh

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police ROPE Squad for Being Unlawfully at Large Gurkirat Singh

Wanted by Delta Police Department for Sexual Interference (Person under 16) Yusuf Ali

Wanted by Winnipeg Police Service for Attempted Murder Joshua Grey

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police ROPE Squad for Being Unlawfully at Large Gibriil Bakal

Wanted by Ottawa Police Service for Murder Christian Cuxum

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Dharam Dhaliwal

Wanted by Peel Regional Police for Murder Tommy Bernier-Thibault

Wanted by Service de police de la Ville de Lévis for Assault Kiarash Parzham

Wanted by Toronto Police Service for Murder Talal Amer

Wanted by Calgary Police Service for Manslaughter Danick Miguel Bourgeois

Wanted by Ontario Provincial Police for Murder





