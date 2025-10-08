Floating Fleet AI Debuts Breakthrough AI Scheduling Platform at NBAA-BACE 2025

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floating Fleet AI, an emerging innovator in AI-powered scheduling for private aviation, will debut its breakthrough platform at the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), taking place October 14–16, 2025, in Las Vegas. The company will showcase the incredible speed of its patent-pending optimization algorithms and unveil its sleek, intuitive interface, marking the first public reveal of its next-generation scheduling technology.

Smarter Scheduling, Real Savings

The AI Scheduler integrates seamlessly with existing flight management systems and was recently connected to FL3XX to better serve operators worldwide. The platform optimizes aircraft and crew assignments, reduces manual workload, and unlocks measurable cost savings while expanding available fleet capacity. Already trusted by operators across North America, it now optimizes tens of thousands of flights each month, driving significant efficiencies and bottom-line results.

“We believe every professional needs an AI assistant today,” said Dr. Roger Zhan, Founder of Floating Fleet AI. “We built this AI Scheduler to cut the planning time from hours to seconds, empowering skilled schedulers to be more productive and freeing up time for creative work. A robust algorithm, coupled with an intuitive interface, ensures humans remain fully in control.”

That vision is already evident in customer adoption. “Jetvia operates a fleet of over 25 aircraft. Floating Fleet AI has materially reduced our deadhead percentage by delivering optimizations that exceed what a human could do,” said Jacob Wall, VP of Operations at Jetvia, the world’s largest Learjet 60 operator. “The team has been consistently responsive and quick to innovate. Floating Fleet AI is now integral to how we manage our fleet.”

Driving Operational Excellence and Revenue Growth

The Floating Fleet AI Scheduler is designed to help operators stay competitive in today’s demanding aviation landscape. By providing real-time, AI-driven insights, it enhances scheduling accuracy, increases productivity, and reduces costs—helping operators achieve stronger financial performance and operational resilience. When fully integrated into daily workflow, it also unlocks additional capacity across complex flight networks, enabling operators to capture more revenue opportunities.

About Floating Fleet AI

Floating Fleet AI provides transparent, trustworthy AI scheduling solutions tailored for floating fleet operators, corporate flight departments, and charter brokers in private aviation and beyond. By leveraging advanced machine learning and intelligent algorithms, the company enables operators to reduce costs, increase revenue, and stay competitive in an evolving market. Dedicated to continuous innovation, Floating Fleet AI works closely with its partners to deliver practical, high-impact solutions that transform the way fleets and workforces are managed. For more information, visit www.floatingfleet.ai or connect with the team at Booth #926.

