Merit Medicine Integrates Willis Towers Watson’s HealthMAPS® into Its Predictive Analytics Platform – Merit Predict

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medicine, a healthcare analytics company serving carriers, MGUs, captives, employers, and their consulting partners, today announced the licensing and integration of Willis Towers Watson’s (WTW) HealthMAPS® manuals into its predictive analytics solution, Merit Predict. The integration enables underwriters to assess group health risk with greater precision by connecting HealthMAPS®’ actuarial rigor with Merit Medicine’s clinically grounded, next generation predictive modeling.

With more than 50 years of actuarial expertise, HealthMAPS® is relied on by over 200 organizations as a comprehensive suite of health rating manuals, analytics, and software tools supporting analyses for stop-loss, prescription drugs, state-mandated benefits, and benefit relativity.

“HealthMAPS® has long provided the actuarial foundation for group health underwriting,” said Linh Duong Ebbers, ASA, MAAA, Director and HealthMAPS Product Leader at WTW. “We’re pleased to see that foundation being leveraged by our clients in innovative ways.”

“At Merit Medicine, we’re focused on helping underwriters make confident, data-driven decisions,” said Ali Panjwani, Founder & CEO of Merit Medicine. “Integrating HealthMAPS® into Merit Predict allows us to bring the best of both worlds together — trusted actuarial rating and modern predictive insight — in a way that is transparent, practical, and aligned with underwriting best practices.”

Merit Medicine looks forward to serving current and prospective HealthMAPS® users in new, more strategic ways, empowering them to leverage both HealthMAPS® and Merit Predict together to improve underwriting precision for small and mid-sized group health plans.

This integration reinforces Merit Medicine’s commitment to strengthening underwriting confidence and supporting sustainable performance across the self-funded ecosystem.

About HealthMAPS®

WTW HealthMAPS® combines rating manuals, product surveys, and web-based software solutions, offering comprehensive resources for a full range of health rating needs—whether as primary rating tools or for relative pricing factors.

About Merit Medicine

Merit Medicine leverages proprietary AI technology to provide transparent, member- and group-level risk prediction analytics to support underwriters, carriers, employers, and benefit consultants. Its mission is to enhance underwriting confidence, improve plan performance, and align analytics with established actuarial practices.