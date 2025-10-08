Sunnybrook Foundation Selects Talk Shop as Strategic Communications Partner

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talk Shop, one of Canada’s leading independent communications agencies, has been selected as the public relations agency of record for Sunnybrook Foundation. Through this partnership, Talk Shop will deliver an integrated communications strategy and support to help Sunnybrook Foundation and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre advance their strategic goals.

Sunnybrook Foundation inspires lasting support to achieve the bold ambitions of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. By engaging donors and the giving community, the Foundation supports life-saving research, patient care, and innovation at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, one of Canada’s leading hospitals.

Within the partnership, Talk Shop will deliver a range of services, including awareness building, thought leadership, media relations, and supporting the visibility and recognition of donor contributions. Through storytelling, this partnership will shine a light on the impact of philanthropic giving and how it drives healthcare innovation in Ontario and across Canada.

“At Sunnybrook, donor and community support drives innovation and breakthroughs in care and research. We’re thrilled to partner with Talk Shop to share these stories in ways that resonate deeply with our supporters,” said Christina Topp, VP of Marketing & Community Engagement, Sunnybrook Foundation. “Talk Shop stood out for their strategic thinking and collaborative approach, and we’re excited to work with a team that understands how to connect our story with audiences in a meaningful way”.

Talk Shop brings a track record of building brand trust and visibility across Canada through integrated PR campaigns. The agency’s focus will be on amplifying Sunnybrook Foundation’s efforts, driving community engagement, and ensuring consistent storytelling that reflects the importance of philanthropy in advancing health care.

“Sunnybrook is one of Canada’s most respected health institutions, and supporting their Foundation is an incredible opportunity,” said Sara Padidar, Founding Partner at Talk Shop. “This partnership not only strengthens Sunnybrook’s voice but also reflects our growth as a national agency committed to telling impactful stories that shape the future.”

This partnership underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to fostering innovation, engaging the community, and leading the transformation of high-quality, compassionate care in Ontario and beyond.

About Sunnybrook Foundation

About Talk Shop

Talk Shop is an award-winning integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, digital marketing, corporate communications, issues and crisis management, social media, and brand strategy. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and L.A., Talk Shop serves as a strategic partner to organizations across North America, helping them build credibility, amplify impact, and deliver results through tailored, integrated campaigns.

