Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Completes Issuance of Bonds

LONDON, October 8, 2025 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today announced the successful placement of a new senior unsecured bond issue of NOK 1.5 billion with maturity date October 22, 2030. The bond carries a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 225 bps p.a. with quarterly interest payments. The transaction attracted broad investor interest and was significantly oversubscribed.

The company has swapped the new bond into USD obligations at a fixed interest rate of 5.934%.

Danske Bank, DNB Carnegie, Fearnley Securities and Nordea acted as Joint Bookrunners for the bond issue.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. Certain primary insiders and close associates have subscribed and were allocated bonds in the bond issue. Please see attached forms for further details.





For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Julian Villar

Head of Corporate Finance & Treasury

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8962

j.villar@stolt.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act