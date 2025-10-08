Small Business Week: BDC Encourages Entrepreneurs to Prepare for the “Economic Revolution”

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of the 46th edition of BDC Small Business Week™ , taking place across the country from October 19 to 25, the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and its partners invite Canadian entrepreneurs to come together and explore ways to evolve their businesses in a rapidly changing environment.

2025 Theme: The Economic Revolution

Between the rise of artificial intelligence, the removal of interprovincial trade barriers, the redefinition of global economic relations, and a wave of business transfers, one thing is clear: entrepreneurship is undergoing a major transformation. Under the theme “The Economic Revolution is here – get your business ready,” the 2025 edition of Small Business Week aims to provide Canadian entrepreneurs with concrete tools to adapt, stand out, and prepare for what’s next.

“Canadian entrepreneurs have always led with resilience and vision. Today, their ability to adapt and innovate is more important than ever. As our economic reality and the global market shifts, the challenge in front of them, in front us all, is significant, and this week offers a chance to pause with purpose: to reflect, connect, and prepare for what’s next. This is a unique moment to celebrate those who embody entrepreneurship with passion and determination, and who fuel it with energy every day.”

Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO of BDC

Coming Soon: New BDC Report on the State of Entrepreneurship

To kick off the week’s activities, BDC will release the first edition of the BDC Report on the State of Entrepreneurship 2025 on October 20. This flagship document, now to be published annually, will provide a rich, multidimensional portrait of Canadian entrepreneurs and their businesses, with fresh national and regional perspectives shedding light on emerging trends and challenges.

Covering entrepreneurship or working on a related story? Here’s how to get ready:

Schedule an interview in advance with one of our national or regional spokespeople by replying to this email.

in advance with one of our national or regional spokespeople by replying to this email. Download the media kit for key highlights, 2025 theme details, and visuals.

for key highlights, 2025 theme details, and visuals. Request to be added to our embargo list to receive early access to the BDC Report on the State of Entrepreneurship 2025 before its official release by emailing: mediainfo@bdc.ca



Events Across the Country

Here are some of the many scheduled activities:



October 20 | 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Montreal, QC (in French) : SMEs and the 2025 Economy: Risks, Opportunities, and Growth Drivers, with Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO, BDC | In collaboration with The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM) | Learn more

SMEs and the 2025 Economy: Risks, Opportunities, and Growth Drivers, with Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO, BDC | In collaboration with The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM) | Learn more October 21 | 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Montreal, QC : Prepare Your Business for the Economic Revolution, with Pierre Cléroux, Chief Economist, BDC

* Virtual event (media may attend the recording in person by confirming with the media team) | Learn more

Prepare Your Business for the Economic Revolution, with Pierre Cléroux, Chief Economist, BDC * (media may attend the recording in person by confirming with the media team) | Learn more October 21 | 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Toronto, ON: Roundtable: Owning the Middle: Growth When You’re No Longer, with Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO, BDC, in collaboration with Women of Influence+ | Learn more

Roundtable: Owning the Middle: Growth When You’re No Longer, with Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO, BDC, in collaboration with Women of Influence+ | Learn more October 23 | 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Winnipeg, MB: At the Table with Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO, BDC, in collaboration with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce | Learn more

Discover events happening in your region by checking the full program.

About BDC Small Business Week™

BDC Small Business Week™ is an annual event organized by the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) for the past 46 years. Each year, more than 10,000 entrepreneurs gather to learn, network, and celebrate entrepreneurship. For full details about BDC Small Business Week, visit bdc.ca/sbw. This week offers an important opportunity for entrepreneurs to come together, share challenges, and exchange ideas.

About BDC: 80 years as Canada’s bank for entrepreneurs

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC’s development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution – wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs – we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. Our financing and investments in fiscal 2025 will add an estimated $25 billion to Canada’s GDP over the next five years. We are one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and Canada’s Best Diversity Employers, and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or join BDC on social media.

Media contact:

mediainfo@bdc.ca

1 844 625-8321