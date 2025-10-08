PingCAP Launches TiDB X and New AI Capabilities at SCaiLE Summit 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at SCaiLE Summit 2025, PingCAP unveiled TiDB X, a new architecture for its distributed SQL database. PingCAP also announced a suite of Generative and Agentic AI innovations designed to power the next wave of intelligent applications and agents. Together, these advances establish PingCAP as the leader in distributed SQL and agentic AI infrastructure.

What we’re announcing

TiDB X : A new distributed SQL architecture that makes object storage the backbone of TiDB. By truly decoupling compute and storage, TiDB X enables TiDB to scale intelligently, adapting in real time to workload patterns, business cycles, and data characteristics.

: A new distributed SQL architecture that makes object storage the backbone of TiDB. By truly decoupling compute and storage, TiDB X enables TiDB to scale intelligently, adapting in real time to workload patterns, business cycles, and data characteristics. Smarter Retrieval & Reasoning : A unified query engine that fuses vectors, knowledge graphs, JSON, and SQL for richer, multi-hop queries and deeper insights. Enables long-term memory with versioned, branchable storage.

: A unified query engine that fuses vectors, knowledge graphs, JSON, and SQL for richer, multi-hop queries and deeper insights. Enables long-term memory with versioned, branchable storage. AI Developer Toolkit : New building blocks for GenAI, including the TiDB AI SDK, TiDB Reasoning Engine, and TiDB MCP Server, empowering developers to quickly build and scale agentic workflows.

: New building blocks for GenAI, including the TiDB AI SDK, TiDB Reasoning Engine, and TiDB MCP Server, empowering developers to quickly build and scale agentic workflows. LLM Integrations: Out-of-the-box support for OpenAI, Hugging Face, Cohere, Gemini, Jina, NVIDIA, and more, making TiDB the most open and flexible distributed SQL platform for AI builders.

Why it matters

Modern applications and AI agents are dynamic, spiking unpredictably, mixing transactional and analytical queries, and relying on AI to deliver personalized, real-time experiences. Yet most databases still scale reactively, adding resources only after hitting infrastructure limits. This presents a constant dilemma for database teams: overprovision and waste money, or under-provision and break SLAs.

TiDB X eliminates the need to compromise. It delivers:

Context-aware adaptability — scales based on signals like QPS, latency, query mix, and data type, not blunt infrastructure thresholds.

— scales based on signals like QPS, latency, query mix, and data type, not blunt infrastructure thresholds. Fluid workload support — transitions seamlessly across OLTP, operational analytics, vector search, time-series, and AI workloads—all on one platform.

— transitions seamlessly across OLTP, operational analytics, vector search, time-series, and AI workloads—all on one platform. Predictable economics — provides usage-based pricing with enforceable Request Unit (RU/s) limits to deliver cost clarity.

— provides usage-based pricing with enforceable Request Unit (RU/s) limits to deliver cost clarity. Cloud-native resilience — ensures infinite elasticity with object storage while Raft maintains strong consistency across caches and compute nodes.

A breakthrough architecture for distributed SQL

Companies like Pinterest, Block, and Databricks have long relied on TiDB to deliver industry-leading performance and reliability at global scale. With TiDB X, PingCAP is setting a new standard in intelligent scale, enabling distributed SQL to seamlessly adapt across OLTP, analytics, vector search, and AI workloads.

Scaling driven by workload dynamics, not infrastructure

Key benefits for customers include:

Low-latency transactions that scale seamlessly, even under sudden traffic spikes

Elastic storage that expands or contracts in minutes

Predictable billing with usage-based pricing and enforceable RU/s limits

Built-in support for hybrid transactional, operational, vector search, and modern AI applications

Robust tenant isolation, deep observability, and enterprise security features to support SaaS and regulated environments

No vendor lock-in, with deployment options across cloud, BYOC, and self-managed environments.

TiDB X and the new GenAI capabilities will be available across all TiDB Cloud tiers in late 2025, including Starter, Essential, and Premium, with BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) coming soon. To learn more or request early access, visit https://www.pingcap.com/tidb/cloud/.

Quotes:

“With AI transforming every corner of the enterprise, databases have to become more dynamic, adapting to new and unforeseen workloads. TiDB X makes that possible. It combines the performance, scale, and reliability TiDB is known for, with the flexibility and cost-effectiveness enterprises need in the AI era,” said PingCAP CEO Max Liu. “It’s a major advance in distributed SQL architecture, positioning TiDB to serve everything from developer projects to mission-critical enterprise workloads.”

About PingCAP

PingCAP is the creator of TiDB, the most advanced open-source, distributed SQL database. TiDB powers modern applications with a streamlined tech stack, elastic scaling, real-time analytics, and continuous access to data—all in a single database solution. With PingCAP's advanced capabilities, growing businesses can focus on the future instead of complex data infrastructure management. Some of the world's largest companies across technology, financial services, travel, Web3, and gaming trust TiDB to handle their business-critical workloads. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, PingCAP is backed by Sequoia Capital, GGV Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Coatue Management, and others. For more information about PingCAP please visit https://www.pingcap.com .