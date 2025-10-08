Högg Liftsysteme AG Highlights Elevator and Platform Lifts Amid Demand for Accessible Architecture

Wattwil, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wattwil, St. Gallen October 08, 2025 - -

Högg Liftsysteme AG, a Swiss lift systems manufacturer with over three decades of experience, addresses the increasing global demand for accessible building solutions through its comprehensive range of mobility systems. The company, which has been installing lifts across Switzerland since 1990, specializes in custom-engineered wheelchair lifts, seat lifts, vertical lifts, platform lifts, and ceiling lifts designed to enhance accessibility in both residential and commercial environments.

The growing emphasis on inclusive architecture and aging-in-place design has created unprecedented demand for sophisticated mobility solutions. Industry data indicates that the global accessibility equipment market continues to expand as building codes increasingly mandate barrier-free access and as demographics shift toward an aging population requiring enhanced mobility support.

Högg Liftsysteme AG operates from three strategic locations in St. Gallen, Bern, and Lausanne, providing comprehensive lift solutions that combine Swiss precision engineering with modern technology. The company's product portfolio addresses diverse accessibility challenges, from narrow spiral staircases in historic buildings to modern commercial spaces requiring seamless vertical transportation.

The company's ceiling lift systems represent a particularly innovative approach to accessibility challenges. These suspension lifts mount to the ceiling rather than the staircase itself, leaving passages completely unobstructed for other users. This design proves especially valuable in multi-family buildings where fire safety regulations require clear evacuation routes. More information about their complete product range can be found at https://www.hoegglift.ch/en/products.

Each lift system undergoes custom engineering to match the specific architectural requirements of its installation site. Whether addressing a straight staircase, curved configuration, or outdoor installation, the company's engineering team develops tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing structures. The vertical lifts, or homelifts, operate without requiring a machine room or lift pit, making them suitable for retrofit installations in buildings where traditional elevators would be impractical.

The company's commitment to long-term reliability extends through its comprehensive service offerings, including a five-year guarantee on products, maintenance programs, and the availability of second-hand and rental units for temporary accessibility needs. As a member of Liftunion, a European network of lift specialists, the company maintains connections with international expertise and technological developments in the mobility sector.

Beyond standard installations, Högg Liftsysteme AG has developed specialized solutions for unique applications, including custom lift units for the railway industry. These projects demonstrate the company's capability to move from initial concept through development to final delivery of complex mobility systems.

Högg Liftsysteme AG continues to serve the Swiss market with planning, installation, and maintenance services, supporting the transformation of buildings into accessible spaces that accommodate users of all mobility levels. The company's three-decade presence in the Swiss lift industry has established it as a trusted partner for architects, building owners, and individuals seeking reliable accessibility solutions. The company maintains its headquarters in Wattwil, Switzerland, where it coordinates installations throughout the country. Customers can visit https://maps.app.goo.gl/YceAM7bjFYzqM6td7 for location details and to explore the showroom featuring various lift configurations.

