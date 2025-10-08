MARQETA (MQ) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigation into Marqeta, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Marqeta (MQ) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in Marqeta between May 7, 2024 to November 4, 2024 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Marqeta on December 9, 2024 with a Class Period from May 7, 2024 to November 4, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Marqeta have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.





According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024; and (3) as a result, defendants public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





If you are a long-term stockholder of Marqeta, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





