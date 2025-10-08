National Digital Inclusion Alliance Files Lawsuit Seeking Reinstatement of Bipartisan Digital Equity Act’s Competitive Grant Program

The lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration’s termination of an entire congressionally mandated grant program under the Digital Equity Act is an unconstitutional overreach and strikes a blow to communities, leaving them cut off from basic online necessities

Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA), represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, announced it filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the Trump Administration’s repeal of the Digital Equity Act Competitive Grant Program. The suit argues that the administration’s unilateral decision to end the statutory program and terminate grant funding is unconstitutional and violates the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches as outlined in the Constitution.

NDIA is asking the court to compel the Trump Administration to restore the Digital Equity Act Competitive Grant Program and allow NDIA to resume shovel-ready projects aimed at providing digital navigator services to 30,000 people in 11 states. In its lawsuit, NDIA challenges President Trump's public proclamation via Truth Social, which incorrectly asserts that the DEA was unconstitutional, along with the subsequent decision by the Department of Commerce to cancel the awards.

“NDIA is taking the extraordinary step of suing the federal government for the 30,000 people who were counting on our Digital Navigator + program to help guide them through submitting job applications, accessing telehealth, attending classes, and staying safe online,” said Angela Siefer, executive director of NDIA. “Thousands more across the country stood to benefit from Digital Equity Act grants through other trusted community organizations. Let’s be very clear, the Digital Equity Act is not unconstitutional nor racist, it passed with overwhelming bipartisan support to ensure the United States can compete in today’s modern economy.”

NDIA was awarded competitive grant funds on January 21, 2025, with an expected start date of March 1, 2025. The grant was designed to help NDIA equip 13 local digital navigator programs in 11 states with the resources to scale their work and reach 30,000 people through its new Digital Navigator+ (DN+) Program. These subgrantees represent a diverse cross-section of the country, working in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Washington.

NDIA was set to launch DN+, earlier this year, which would have gone beyond internet adoption, focusing on helping individuals with digital skills to address critical needs in health, education, workforce development, technology access, and social and civic engagement. In addition to scaling and strengthening the 13 local digital navigator programs, NDIA was set to create digital navigator resources that would have been made publicly available for use by any digital navigator program, multiplying the government’s investment.

NDIA was one of 65 different projects recommended for award and a full breakdown of NDIA’s award is available here.

“The Administration is cutting a program that improves the lives of millions of Americans and provides much-needed support, which continues to harm the most vulnerable among us,” said Gillian Cassell-Stiga, senior counsel of the Digital Justice Initiative at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “The goal of the Digital Equity Act is to ensure that everyone has access to essential resources, whether it be access to employment, healthcare, or education.”

A full copy of the lawsuit is available here.

About National Digital Inclusion Alliance: NDIA advances digital equity by supporting community programs and equipping policymakers to act. Working collaboratively with more than 2000 digital inclusion practitioners, NDIA advocates for equitable broadband access, tech devices, digital skills training, and tech support. For more information, visit digitalinclusion.org.

About the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law: Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to mobilize the nation’s leading lawyers as agents for change in the Civil Rights Movement. Today, the Lawyers’ Committee uses legal advocacy to achieve racial justice, fighting inside and outside the courts to ensure that Black people and other people of color have the voice, opportunity, and power to make the promises of our democracy real. The Lawyers’ Committee implements its mission and objectives by marshaling the pro bono resources of the bar for litigation, public policy, advocacy and other forms of service by lawyers to the cause of civil rights. The Lawyers’ Committee convenes the national, nonpartisan Election Protection Coalition, which administers the 866-OUR-VOTE hotline.

Attachment