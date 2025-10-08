Right To Play International Names Jessie Thomson as President and CEO

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ms. Thomson brings 20 years of experience spanning multiple sectors including the Canadian federal public service, the United Nations, non-governmental organizations, and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

She was most recently the Head of Delegation for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Türkiye. Prior to that role, she was the Head of Delegation for IFRC in Greece, and she has also held a variety of portfolios with CARE Canada, including as Vice President of Strategy, Vice President Global Programs, and Vice President of Partnerships. Jessie began her career with the Canadian federal public service, working at the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Right To Play’s International Board of Directors was impressed by Ms. Thomson’s breadth and depth of experience in humanitarian and international development settings, the variety of leadership roles she has held in several countries and continents, and her passion for organizational culture and inclusion.

“The experience and perspective that Jessie has gained over her two-plus decades in the international sector and her deep commitment to building a safe and more equitable world where children can learn, develop, and thrive impressed the recruitment committee,” said Kate McGilvray, Chair of Right To Play’s International Board of Directors. “We are pleased to welcome Ms. Thomson to the Right To Play team as we mark our 25th year of impact and we look forward to entering a new strategic period under her experienced leadership.”

Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates, and empowers children to rise above adversity through the power of play. For 25 years, the organization has been working at the intersection of the humanitarian and development sectors, helping children to stay in school and learn, overcome prejudice, heal from trauma, and develop the skills they need to thrive.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Right To Play. I’ve long admired the organization’s leadership in harnessing the simple yet transformative power of play to support children’s learning, resilience and well-being,” said Ms. Thomson. “Play opens doors to hope, healing and opportunity, even in the most difficult circumstances. I strongly believe that, together with our partners and donors, we can make a real difference in the lives of children. At a time when childhood is under threat like never before, I’m proud to be part of an organization that believes so deeply in the power and potential of every child.”

Ms. Thomson has an undergraduate degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of Toronto and an MSc from the London School of Economics in International Development Studies. She is an active volunteer in her community, previously chairing the board of a local settlement organization and helping to establish a private refugee sponsorship group that welcomed Syrian refugees in Ottawa. She lives in Ottawa with her partner two children and speaks French and English.

Ms. Thomson steps into the role of President and CEO after the retirement of current President and CEO Susan McIsaac, who is retiring after six impactful years of leadership at Right To Play and a 35-year career as an outstanding leader in the nonprofit and international development sectors.

About Right To Play

Right To Play is a global organization that protects, educates, and empowers children to rise above adversity through the power of play. We reach millions of children each year in some of the most difficult places on earth, helping them to stay in school and learn, overcome prejudice, heal from trauma, and develop the skills they need to thrive. We do this by harnessing play, one of the most fundamental forces in a child's life, to teach children the critical skills they need to dismantle barriers and embrace opportunities, in learning and in life. For more, visit www.righttoplay.com

Attachment