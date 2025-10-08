Toll Brothers Announces Willis Brook at Lynnfield 55+ Community is Now Open in Lynnfield, Massachusetts

LYNNFIELD, Mass., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Boston-area 55+ community, Willis Brook at Lynnfield, is now open in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Located just steps from Sagamore Spring Golf Club and minutes from Market Street, this exclusive active-adult community offers luxury living for active adults in a sought-after setting.

Willis Brook at Lynnfield is an intimate enclave of just 66 home sites, offering one- and two-story single-family home designs with flexible floor plans for active-adults aged 55 and older. Toll Brothers homes in the community range from 1,913 to 2,810+ square feet. Floor plans offer 2 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2-car garages with outstanding features including first-floor primary bedroom suites, versatile lofts, flex spaces, and full basements with the option to finish. Pricing begins at $1.37 million.





“Willis Brook at Lynnfield by Toll Brothers Regency offers residents low-maintenance living and private resort-style amenities in an incredible location,” said Ryan O’Rourke, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “We are excited to open this highly anticipated community with beautifully designed homes with flexible floor plans, an array of personalization options, and top-of-the-line selections that home shoppers will enjoy.”

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Resort-style onsite amenities include a clubhouse with a fitness center, heated outdoor pool, fire pit, and event lawn. Nearby, homeowners can explore walking trails and open space at Willis Woods. The community is located just minutes from downtown Lynnfield, Route 1, and Interstate 95, and is only 17 miles from Boston.

Willis Brook at Lynnfield is located at 6 Eagleview Drive in Lynnfield. For more information, call (866) 232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0958a6aa-5079-4f87-8c26-de617c10e0db

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e94587c3-34dd-4d92-bf0d-52a0d7c4b8d5



Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)