EARVIN “MAGIC” JOHNSON NAMED 2026 TOURNAMENT OF ROSES GRAND MARSHAL

Pasadena, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® proudly announces that Earvin “Magic” Johnson, a legendary athlete, visionary entrepreneur and transformative philanthropist, will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2026 Rose Parade® presented by Honda.

Tournament of Roses President Mark Leavens announced today on the front steps of the iconic Tournament House as Johnson made a grand entrance to “Do You Remember the Time” by Michael Jackson. Johnson’s selection as Grand Marshal ties seamlessly into this year’s parade theme: “The Magic in Teamwork.” With his name in the theme, it feels as though it was meant to be. Some call it a coincidence; we call it Magic!

Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s influence has extended far beyond the basketball court. A five-time NBA champion, three-time MVP, and Olympic gold medalist, he is celebrated not only as one of the greatest players in basketball history but also as a dynamic force in business and philanthropy. As Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, he has transformed communities through investments, partnerships and opportunities that uplift and inspire.

Still a commanding presence in the sports world, he co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball, the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club, the Washington Commanders of the NFL, eSports franchise Team Liquid and, most recently joined the ownership group for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit in September 2024.

Johnson also helped launch LA Rises, a private-sector recovery initiative that is directing significant resources toward rebuilding efforts in Southern California communities, hardest hit by wildfires, including Altadena. Johnson has also visited the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena to support children and families affected by the Eaton Fire.

In January 2025, Johnson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, from President Joe Biden for his exemplary contributions and impact in business, sports, and philanthropy worldwide.

As Grand Marshal, Johnson will ride down Colorado Boulevard, ushering in the new year with the joy, beauty, and tradition the Parade is known for, and will also participate in the pre-game ceremony at the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the 112th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential.

From dazzling playmaking on the court to visionary leadership in business and unwavering commitment to communities, Magic Johnson continues to inspire millions around the world. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses is thrilled to celebrate his extraordinary journey and the happiness he brings everywhere he goes!

