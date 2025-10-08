Huntsville's ABOVE: Space Development Corporation Competes on National TV Show 'America’s Real Deal'

Huntsville, AL, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-founded by NASA JPL alumnus Dr. Tom Spilker, Huntsville resident and architect Tim Alatorre, and others, Above: Space Development Corporation is led by CEO Rhonda Stevenson. Stevenson and Alatorre appear on the show to pitch the company's visionary approach to space manufacturing and exploration to a panel of investors. Adam Brandley, Executive Producer of America's Real Deal, said, "We are thrilled to have Above Space part of Season One. They represent everything good about entrepreneurship: Hard work, tenacity, and purpose-driven vision."





Hosted by American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, America's Real Deal is a reality business competition where viewers actively participate by voting, sharing, and investing in emerging brands. Above: Space Development Corporation competes in episode three against other innovative companies, with the season-long battle for the top spot running through the end of the year.

"With our regular missions to the International Space Station, unique offerings like sending data to the moon on the Blue Dwarf mission, our Prometheus satellite fleet, offering modular, scalable on orbit hardware and systems infrastructure, we are passionate about making space available to everyone," said Above: Space Development Corporation CEO Rhonda Stevenson. "Appearing on America's Real Deal allows us to share our vision with future customers and investors, advancing our mission."

COO Tim Alatorre added, “Huntsville is an emerging epicenter of commercial space hardware development and space station design; we are proud to be representing the city and the next chapter of space development in the Rocket City.”

Viewers can tune in on Roku and support Above: Space Development by voting and sharing the brand's story via the on-screen QR code. For more details, visit www.abovespace.com or contact our media department at press(at)above.space.