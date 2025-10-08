Corum Client Frogparking Acquired by Towne Park

SEATTLE, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces today that their client, New Zealand-based Frogparking, a global leader and provider of advanced, integrated parking systems, has been acquired by Towne Park. This transaction brings together Frogparking’s technology leadership with Towne Park’s scale and expertise, strengthening solutions for clients while positioning the combined company for sustained growth.

“During the process of finding the right acquisition partner for Frogparking, the passion and commitment of the management team shone through. That, combined with the innovation and engineering excellence of the Frogparking platform, will be a wonderful addition to the Towne Park product suite,” explains Allan Wilson, Corum Group Sr. Vice President.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over 500 software M&A transactions in nearly 40 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com .

About Frogparking

Frogparking is a global leader in innovative parking and asset management solutions, providing the world’s most advanced, vertically integrated platform for parking management. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Palmerston North, NZ, Frogparking’s comprehensive, configurable, cloud-based solutions combined advanced sensor technology, real-time data analytics, and artificial intelligence to deliver seamless guidance, dynamic pricing, efficient enforcement, and actionable, data-driven insights for clients worldwide. With an excellent brand reputation for superior SLAs, Frogparking’s solutions are trusted by a significant number of high-profile reference sites, including cities, airports, universities, shopping centers, and private operators across North America and Australasia. For more information, visit www.Frogparking.com .

About Towne Park

Towne Park is the leading tech-enabled arrival through departure solutions provider serving premier hotels, healthcare institutions, residential properties, and commercial parking facilities nationwide. Supported by more than 13,000 team members, Towne Park is the only company with a comprehensive range of parking, mobility, and hospitality solutions focused on delivering exceptional experiences from arrival through departure. For 35 years, Towne Park has been committed to providing the best team, the best service, and the best solutions that drive revenue and enhance their clients’ brand, creating smiles with the millions of guests, patients, and visitors they proudly serve. For more information, visit www.townepark.com .

