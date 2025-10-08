REMINDER - Join Global Maritime Leaders at Capital Link’s 17th Annual New York Maritime Forum – October 14, 2025 – Metropolitan Club, New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link invites institutional investors, analysts, shipping executives and industry participants to the 17th Annual Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE, the Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and senior executives from shipping companies.

Keynote Addresses

Mr. Randy Fowler , Co-Chief Executive Officer - Enterprise Product Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EPD)

, Co-Chief Executive Officer - Mr. Daniel B. Maffei , Commissioner - Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)

, Commissioner - Mr. Sang Yi, Acting Administrator – Maritime Administration (MARAD)



Forum Agenda Topics include:

A presentation on the shipping markets by DNB Carnegie.

Panel discussions covering the: Container shipping sector Dry Bulk sector Gas (LNG/LPG) sector Tanker sector

Additional sessions on timely topics such as: Net-Zero – Is It Still Happening? Reviving U.S. Maritime Power Do Capital Markets Work for Shipping? Capital Choices at Sea: Optimizing Ship Finance Strategies





To view the full agenda, please visit: https://capitallink.com/forums/17th-annual-capital-link-new-york-maritime-forum/?section=agenda

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.

Please register here: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025NYmaritime/signup.html

1x1 Investor Meetings

Institutional investors gain direct access to company leadership through private 1x1 meetings. Requests may be submitted to ir@capitallink.com or by clicking on the link below.

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025NYmaritime/signup-1x1.html

25 PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES

Ardmore Shipping Corp. (NYSE: ASC) Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO) Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Enterprise Product Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EPD) EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD) Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (NYSE: GNK) Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Hanwha Shipping LLC International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Kuehne + Nagel International AG Liberty Green Logistics Maersk Line Ltd. Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS) Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Purus Marine Services Ltd. Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) United Maritime Corp. (NASDAQ: USEA)



This forum is the premier platform to:

Meet 1x1 with senior executives from listed shipping companies (exclusively for institutional investors, by request).

from listed shipping companies (exclusively for institutional investors, by request). Gain market intelligence on shipping, energy, and commodities through sector-focused panels.

on shipping, energy, and commodities through sector-focused panels. Hear keynote perspectives from regulators and CEOs shaping maritime policy and strategy.

from regulators and CEOs shaping maritime policy and strategy. Expand your network across the shipping, finance, and investment communities.

across the shipping, finance, and investment communities. Access exclusive insights on capital markets, decarbonization, and U.S. maritime competitiveness



TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) & NASDAQ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSOR: DNV

GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABS • First Citizens Bank • Seward & Kissel LLP

SPONSORS: The American P&I Club • Hanwha Shipping • Holland & Knight • ReedSmith LLP • Sulnox Group • Winston & Strawn LLP

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping Corp. • Cool Company Ltd. • Diana Shipping Inc. • Dorian LPG Ltd. • EuroDry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Euroholdings Ltd. • Flott & Co. • Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease, Inc. • International Seaways, Inc. • Liberian Registry • Navigator Gas • Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. • Pyxis Tankers Inc. • Safe Bulkers Inc. • Scorpio Tankers Inc. • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • United Maritime Corporation

BREAKFAST SPONSOR: Castor Maritime Inc. • Toro Corp.

SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: DNB

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) • New York Maritime – NYMAR • Port Authority of NY NJ • The International Propeller Club of the U.S. • SEA-LNG • World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA)

MEDIA PARTNERS: All About Shipping Co.UK • Actualidad Maritima y Portuaria • Athens Macedonia News Agency • Japan Maritime Daily • Kaiji Press • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • Robban Assafina • The Transport Data • World Oils • Xinde Marine News

Registration and Event Information:

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Location: Metropolitan Club, New York City

Registration: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025NYmaritime/signup.html

Agenda: https://capitallink.com/forums/17th-annual-capital-link-new-york-maritime-forum/?section=agenda

