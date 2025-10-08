Jackbit Casino Introduces Rakeback Rewards & 100 Wager-Free Spins For Crypto Players

Glendale, CA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackbit Casino, an online gaming operator licensed by Curacao and operated by Ryker B.V. , has launched a brand-new rakeback program, as well as wager-free spins for new players. These incentives are designed to establish easy rewards for both new and old activity on the platform.





Both programs apply to a vast collection of games, including sports betting, live casino, and exclusive mini-games (and sometimes all three at the same time). According to Jackbit's official announcement, they are a part of their ongoing commitment to provide players with transparency and flexibility in wins.

How the Rakeback Rewards Work?

The newly introduced rakeback program at Jackbit allows players to earn points from bets placed across all eligible games, including casino games, live casino, sportsbook, and mini-games.

Points accumulation is influenced by the player’s VIP status, which ranges from Rookie to Legend. Every 100 points is equivalent to $1, and players can claim a minimum of 500 points ($5) at any time.

The program offers instant rakeback with no wagering requirements, enabling players to access their earnings immediately. There is no maximum limit, meaning players can continue earning regardless of bet volume.

For example, in the sportsbook, every dollar wagered contributes to points, while in live casino and instant games, each $1 bet counts as a point toward the rakeback system.

Jackbit’s VIP levels provide additional incentives, with higher-tier members accumulating points faster and unlocking enhanced rakeback percentages. The system is designed to reward both casual and high-volume players, utilizing a structured and transparent point-to-dollar conversion method.

What Do The Wager-Free Spins Offer To New Players?

New players at Jackbit are eligible to receive 100 free spins after making a deposit of $50. The maximum winning from these spins is capped at $100. The offer is notable for having no wagering requirements, meaning winnings are fully withdrawable without additional betting conditions.

Players must place a minimum bet with odds of 1.3 to activate winnings. The free spins can be applied to a variety of slot games available on the platform, allowing new users to explore game mechanics such as Megaways, Bonus Buy, and progressive jackpot features.

The promotion is structured to balance risk and reward while introducing players to Jackbit’s extensive game catalog.

Other Ongoing Promotions & Competitive Tournaments At Jackbit

In addition to rakeback and free spins, Jackbit hosts multiple ongoing promotions and tournaments. Sports bonuses include a refund of up to 100% on the first lost bet, as well as a “consecutive bets” free bet program that provides 15% of the arithmetic mean of three qualifying bets.

Daily and weekly tournaments award prize pools of up to $40,000 for casino games and $20,000 for sports betting . Tournament points are earned based on betting activity: $1 wagered in casino or live casino games equals 1 point, and $1 bet on sports contributes 1 point toward standings.

Minimum odds and bet requirements apply, depending on the promotion, to ensure transparency and consistent eligibility. These tournaments encompass a diverse range of games and markets, offering players regular competitive opportunities alongside standard gameplay.

Mobile Access & Payment Options That Support Jackbit’s New Offers

Jackbit Casino’s mobile app and web platform allow players to participate in the new rakeback program and claim wager-free spins from anywhere. Instant notifications keep users informed about promotions, tournament standings, and updates to their reward points, ensuring players can maximize their benefits in real time.

The platform supports a wide range of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, and BNB, as well as traditional options like Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Skrill, and Neteller. Both deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly, enabling players to access winnings from rakeback points or free spins without delays.

These features ensure that whether users are on desktop or mobile, they can fully engage with Jackbit’s incentive programs securely and conveniently, making the new player rewards easily accessible to a global audience.

Are Jackbit's New Incentives Safe? What Users Say!

Jackbit ensures that rakeback rewards and wager-free spins are secure, with encrypted transactions and instant access to winnings. Customer support is available 24/7 to assist with rewards or account-related queries, while responsible gaming tools, including limits, time-outs, and self-exclusion, help players stay in control.

Users report confidence in the platform’s transparent rewards system and clear terms, making it a safe environment for earning and using incentives.

Jackbit’s Positioning in the Online Gaming Industry After The Introduction of New Incentives

The introduction of rakeback rewards and wager-free spins reflects a growing trend in the online casino industry that Jackbit aligns with. The combination of new player offers, ongoing tournaments, and loyalty-based rakeback creates an ecosystem where both casual and experienced players can participate without complex conditions.

These updates position Jackbit as a platform that integrates a variety of gambling products with structured incentives, catering to diverse player interests while maintaining regulatory compliance.

About Jackbit Casino

Founded in 2022 and operated by Ryker B.V., Jackbit is licensed under the Curacao license OGL/2024/1800/1049. The platform is accessible in multiple languages, including English, Russian, Spanish, German, Turkish, French, Italian, Japanese, Finnish, Korean, Portuguese, Swedish, Norwegian, and Hindi.

Jackbit offers an extensive range of gambling products, encompassing over 6,600 slot games from more than 100 providers , over 200 live casino games, and exclusive mini-games, such as Aviator and crash-style titles. The platform’s sportsbook features over 140 sports and more than 82,000 live events, encompassing traditional sports, virtual sports, horse and greyhound racing, and esports.

