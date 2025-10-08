Terrata Homes Unveils Gardens at Skyway: Modern Townhome Living in Seattle

SEATTLE, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce that its luxury brand, Terrata Homes, is open for sales at Gardens at Skyway, a modern townhome community located in Seattle. Just 11 miles from downtown Seattle, this brand-new neighborhood combines contemporary design, carefully curated upgrades, and lifestyle-forward features in a setting that offers both convenience and comfort.

Gardens at Skyway showcases a collection of four brand-new floor plans, ranging in size from 1,314 to 1,967 square feet. Each townhome includes an attached one- or two-car garage and features open-concept living spaces that maximize natural light and create an effortless flow throughout the home. Homebuyers can choose from two- to four-bedroom layouts with two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths. Select plans also incorporate highly sought-after flex spaces, giving homeowners the ability to adapt their home for work, play, or relaxation. Additionally, all interiors are appointed with modern finishes, including quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and designer hardware and fixtures, all included as standard.

Gardens at Skyway is designed to encourage connection, recreation, and leisure. Residents will enjoy open green space, walking paths and inviting streetscapes. Families will appreciate the on-site playground, while neighbors can gather at the picnic areas or enjoy a game on the half-court basketball court.

In addition to the amenities within the neighborhood, the location of Gardens at Skyway places homeowners close to the very best of the Puget Sound region. Downtown Seattle and Bellevue are both within a short drive, making commuting simple with easy access to I-5 and I-405. Nearby destinations like Westfield Southcenter and The Landing offer endless options for shopping, dining, and entertainment, while parks, scenic trails, and outdoor recreation opportunities provide a welcome escape for those who want to explore the Pacific Northwest.

“Gardens at Skyway is an incredible opportunity for buyers to enjoy modern townhome living in an unbeatable location. From the floor plans to the community amenities and easy access to downtown Seattle, this neighborhood truly has it all,” said Zachary Penrod, Vice President of Sales. “With Terrata Homes, the focus is on simplifying the homebuying process while delivering lasting value. At Gardens at Skyway, that vision comes to life with curated finishes, transparent pricing, and a streamlined buying experience.”

New homes at Gardens at Skyway are now available from the mid-$700s. For more information, or to schedule a private tour, please call (877) 657-4403 ext 1228, or visit www.TerrataHomes.com/GardensAtSkyway.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Eaton

(844) 885-8940 ext. 2560