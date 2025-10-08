Channel Factory Chosen as Launch Member of the YouTube Activation Partners program

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global contextual advertising company powering performance across walled gardens, today announced it has been chosen as launch member of the new YouTube Activation Partners program.

The YouTube Activation Partners program is designed to help advertisers and agencies discover, explore, and connect with trusted partners to achieve their marketing goals on YouTube. This recognition reflects Channel Factory’s ability to deliver measurable performance, alongside brand outcomes, helping advertisers maximize their investment on the platform.

With proprietary AI and contextual intelligence at its core, Channel Factory provides advertisers with tools to reach audiences with greater precision and efficiency. This capability strengthens its role as a trusted partner within one of the world’s most influential media ecosystems.

“YouTube is one of the most diverse and dynamic platforms in the world, where people come to learn, connect, and be entertained,” said Dave Hompe, Head of Global Operations and Partnerships at Channel Factory. “It’s also one of the most powerful environments for brands to engage with consumers at scale and in context. Being chosen as a launch partner underscores our ability to deliver measurable performance outcomes at scale, while building long-term brand equity.

Advertisers can learn more about the program and Channel Factory’s membership by visiting the official YouTube Activation Partners program site or Channel Factory’s blog here .

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that optimizes business performance and enhances brand reputation through ethical and effective contextual targeting. Utilizing proprietary AI and brand suitability technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem.

Channel Factory has a presence in 31 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 49+ languages. For more information about Channel Factory, please visit http://www.channelfactory.com