FRE Shatters Nicotine Pouch Norms with First High-Strength Watermelon, Answering Overlooked Consumer Demand

SANTA MONICA, CA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB), a leader in next-generation nicotine products, today announced the launch of FRE Watermelon, the latest addition to its rapidly growing FRE nicotine pouch portfolio. With this release, FRE becomes the first and only white pouch brand to offer pure across a full assortment of strengths, ranging from 3 to 15 milligrams — a strategic move to capture a rapidly growing, yet underserved, segment of the fruit-flavored pouch market.

“We saw a huge disconnect in the market,” said Alex Foster, Senior Brand Manager at Turning Point Brands. “Adult consumers were craving bold, authentic fruit flavors but were forced to settle for limited strength varieties. FRE Watermelon closes that gap. We're delivering the powerful flavor experience people want, without asking them to compromise on the strength they prefer. It’s a true category-first that puts the consumer experience at the forefront.”

FRE Watermelon is available in 3mg, 6mg, 9mg, 12mg, and 15mg strengths, appealing to a broad segment of adult nicotine users. Results from a national segmentation study of adult nicotine users showed Watermelon outperformed competing flavors on visual appeal, purchase intent, and overall preference, with particularly strong interest from female pouch users who value FRE’s pouch size, softer mouthfeel, and strength options.

Historically, Mint and Wintergreen have dominated the modern oral category, accounting for more than 60% of U.S. sales. But consumer tastes are shifting, and the rollout of FRE Watermelon positions the growing brand at the forefront of that change. With its broad spectrum of nicotine strengths, FRE is establishing a premium product portfolio that addresses where the consumer is headed — giving retailers a rare first-mover advantage in a fast-growing segment.

FRE continues to stand apart through its pre-moistened pouches, ensuring flavor across all five strengths. Packaging upgrades, including soft-touch cans and enlarged flavor bars, enhance shelf appeal while simplifying inventory for retailers and maximizing revenue per facing.

Availability: FRE Watermelon launches October 1 at frepouch.com ($5.29 single tins, $24.99 rolls, $24.99 100-count Mega Packs). Retail distribution begins in Q4. To support the rollout, FRE will deploy a nationwide suite of point-of-sale materials, supported by a 360-marketing campaign.

Product samples and interviews with brand leadership are available upon request.

About FRE

Designed by nicotine users for nicotine users, FRE was born out of a desire to push boundaries, confidently challenge old thinking, and provide adult nicotine users with a superior alternative to the dry, stale, and bland pouches you often find on the market. The result is a bold take on the white pouch experience. FRE is made and distributed by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products.

Attachment