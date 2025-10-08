DeFi Development Corp. and Superteam Japan Announce Partnership to Launch DFDV JP, the First Solana Treasury Project in Japan

BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced a partnership with Superteam Japan to launch DFDV JP, the first Solana-focused treasury project in Japan.

This partnership marks the Company’s second international Treasury Accelerator launch in Asia, following DFDV KR, and underscores its continued efforts to expand Solana’s institutional footprint across global markets.

“We are thrilled to partner with Superteam Japan to bring the first Solana Digital Asset Treasury to Japan,” said Parker White, COO & CIO of DFDV. “Japan has long been a global leader in digital assets, with one of the world’s most forward-looking regulatory environments.”

Through its Treasury Accelerator program, DFDV provides operational, technical, and strategic support for the launch of international Solana DATs, including balance sheet seeding, validator infrastructure, and ecosystem integrations. DFDV JP will benefit from these resources as it begins operations in Japan, further accelerating Solana’s adoption in one of the world’s most important crypto markets.

Led by the Country Lead, Hisashi Oki, together with Shigeru Sato, head of Business Development, Superteam Japan, launched in June 2024, has since hosted SuperTokyo, the largest Solana conference in Japan, and supported hundreds of Solana startups in Japan. Beyond community building, it has been active in enterprise business development. Its parent company has established partnerships with Minna Bank, Fireblocks, and TIS to advance stablecoin issuance on Solana.

“This collaboration with DFDV represents an important milestone for the Solana ecosystem in Japan,” said Oki. “We can create an accessible bridge for Japanese investors to participate in the growth of Solana, while also strengthening Japan’s role as a hub for digital asset innovation.”

The Company believes the launch of DFDV JP will not only provide Japanese investors with a new vehicle for SOL exposure but also further validate Solana’s position as the blockchain of choice for developers, institutions, and treasuries worldwide.

Hosted X Spaces: DFDV JP - Expanding Solana’s Treasury Frontier Copy

Join us on Thursday, October 9, at 7:00 PM ET for a live X Spaces event featuring DeFi Development Corp. and Superteam Japan. We’ll discuss the launch of DFDV JP, the team behind it, what it means for SOL and DFDV, and why both teams are excited about this milestone.



Click here to listen and join us: https://x.com/i/spaces/1ypKdqMrwPvGW.



About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (“DeFi”) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About Superteam Japan

Superteam Japan, launched in June 2024, has since hosted SuperTokyo, the largest Solana conference in Japan, and supported hundreds of Solana startups in Japan. Beyond community building, it has been active in enterprise business development. Its parent company has established partnerships with Minna Bank, Fireblocks, and TIS to advance stablecoin issuance on Solana.

About Hisashi Oki

After working at TV Tokyo’s New York bureau producing financial market-focused news programs, he served as Editor-in-Chief of Cointelegraph Japan, a leading domestic media outlet for digital assets. In 2022, he became Head of Communications at the Japan office of Kraken, a U.S.-based digital asset exchange. He later joined dYdX, a global decentralized trading platform, where he oversaw operations in Asia. Since May 2024, he has been serving as Country Lead for Superteam Japan.

He holds a degree from Waseda University, a Master’s in Economic Philosophy from Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and a Master’s in Political Philosophy from the University of York in the United Kingdom.

About Shigeru Sato

With 18 years of experience as a financial journalist at Bloomberg, Dow Jones and S&P Group, Shigeru co-founded Business Insider Japan and served as the Editor-in-Chief of CoinDesk Japan. Following a two-year tenure as Chief Content Officer at a Nairobi, Kenya-based Web3 data platform focused on the African continent, he joined Superteam Japan in 2025 as Partnership Lead. A graduate of California State University, he continues to drive innovation in Web3 for enterprises.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) fluctuations in the market price of SOL and any associated impairment charges that the Company may incur as a result of a decrease in the market price of SOL below the value at which the Company’s SOL are carried on its balance sheet; (ii) the effect of and uncertainties related to the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (iii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iv) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment including changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations; (v) changes in the accounting treatment relating to the Company’s SOL holdings; (vi) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (viii) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and (ix) other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

