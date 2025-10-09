Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. Provides Update on the Company’s Special Meeting

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. (CSE: VOY) (“Voyageur” or the “Company”) is providing an update to shareholders of the Company (“Shareholders”) regarding the potential impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the “Strike”) on the Company’s ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to Shareholders in connection with its upcoming special meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on October 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) (the “Meeting”).

The Company has delivered the notice of meeting, information circular, letter of transmittal and related proxy materials (the “Meeting Materials”) to the appropriate parties for mailing to registered and unregistered Shareholders prior to the Meeting and has arranged for the Meeting Materials to be delivered by courier wherever possible. However, due to the Strike, it is possible that the Meeting Materials will not be delivered to certain Shareholders prior to the Meeting, in particular if your mailing address includes a post office box. The Meeting Materials have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Meeting Materials are also available on our website at www.voyageurexplorers.com/investors/2025-sm-materials. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered Shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered Shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries).

The following are the items of special business to be considered at the Meeting:

a special resolution authorizing and approving a consolidation of Voyageur’s issued and outstanding common shares of Voyageur on the basis of one new share for each four existing and outstanding shares; a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the articles of Voyageur to change its name to “Evolve Royalties Ltd.” and its French version “Redevances Evolve Ltée”, or such other name as the board of directors of Voyageur in its discretion may resolve and as may be acceptable to the applicable regulatory authorities; and a special resolution approving the continuance of the Company out of the jurisdiction of Manitoba under The Corporations Act (Manitoba) and into the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act, and the repeal and replacement of the Corporation’s articles and bylaws in connection therewith with articles of continuance and new bylaws, respectively.



The Company will provide copies of the Meeting Materials by email to each entitled Shareholder who requests them while the Strike is ongoing, at no charge. Shareholders can direct requests for copies of the Meeting Materials to the Company at investor@voyageurexplorers.com or call (416) 628-5910 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Toronto Time.

If you are a registered Shareholder and do not receive the Meeting Materials, please contact the Company to obtain your proxy form so you can cast your vote for the Meeting. Registered Shareholders may vote online at www.voteproxyonline.com or vote by telephone by following the instruction on the form of proxy. Registered Shareholders who require their voting control numbers or assistance with voting should contact the Company’s transfer agent TSX Trust Company by email at tsxtis@tmx.com or by phone at +1 (866) 600-5869.

If you hold shares through an intermediary such as a brokerage firm, please contact your intermediary directly for a copy of the proxy form and instructions for voting.

The deadline for voting by proxy for the Meeting is 11:00 a.m. (Toronto Time) on October 28, 2025.

About Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Voyageur is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company owns a valuable package of royalties in the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt, including: a net tonnage royalty on a portion of Foran Mining Corporation’s McIlvenna Bay Project, including the McIlvenna Bay Deposit, and the Tesla Zone; an NSR on Foran Mining Corporation’s Bigstone Deposit; and an NSR on a portion of Callinex Mines Inc.’s Pine Bay Project, including the Rainbow Deposit.

For further information please contact:

Fraser Laschinger

President and CEO

Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp.

Tel: (416) 628-5910

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends” “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the status and potential impact of the Strike and the timing of the resumption of regular postal service and related mailing of the Meeting Materials, the delivery of the Meeting Materials by courier, and the timing of the Meeting. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Voyageur, including expectations and assumptions concerning the status and duration of the Strike and related disruptions to shareholder communications and voting; the availability, performance and acceptance of electronic voting channels and third-party service providers. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Voyageur. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the respective management of Voyageur at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law. Voyageur does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.