NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain security firm Hashex has completed an independent audit of MAGACOIN FINANCE, verifying that the project’s smart contract meets established safety and transparency standards. The audit found no critical or high-risk vulnerabilities, confirming that the contract’s core functions—token minting, distribution, and liquidity management—operate as described.

Following publication of the audit, conversation on Reddit and other social platforms has shifted toward a more balanced assessment of the project. Users referencing the audit have noted that external verification provides an objective view of the contract’s code and ownership structure, helping to clarify earlier speculation.

Hashex’s report emphasizes that all tested functions performed as intended and that administrative controls were properly limited. Analysts commenting on the findings describe the clean result as a positive signal of good development practices, while reminding investors that audits provide transparency rather than investment guarantees.

MAGACOIN FINANCE has also submitted its code for a secondary review with Certik to broaden third-party oversight before any exchange listings. The project team has stated that both audits form part of its long-term commitment to open documentation and investor protection.

About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE is a blockchain-based project built on the Ethereum network. It focuses on transparent presale participation and audited smart-contract deployment aimed at long-term ecosystem credibility.

