AI Institute Disrupts Business Education with AI-Powered Coaching Model

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Institute launches a new AI coaching model, equipping people with practical skills to build income and help businesses adopt AI.

AI Institute Introduces New Era in Business Education

AI Institute has entered the business education space with a new platform dedicated to teaching individuals how to leverage artificial intelligence in practical, income-generating ways. Founded by Sergio Tavarez, AI Institute takes a fresh approach to entrepreneurship training by combining personalized coaching with AI-driven business solutions, equipping people to help service-based companies adapt and thrive in an AI-powered economy.





Unlike traditional learning methods, AI Institute blends hands-on instruction with real-world application, ensuring students not only understand AI concepts but also develop the skills to implement them for businesses. This distinctive model empowers participants to earn additional income or launch new ventures by helping other companies integrate AI.

Moving Beyond Traditional Learning Models

AI Institute challenges the conventional education model of passive lectures and generic instruction. Instead, the platform emphasizes live, personalized coaching that adapts to each participant’s goals. By pairing students with dedicated mentors, AI Institute ensures individuals receive tailored guidance that can be directly applied to real business opportunities.

“Education must evolve to meet the demands of an AI-driven world,” said Sergio Tavarez, founder of AI Institute. “At AI Institute, we provide everyday people with not just theoretical knowledge, but practical tools to create new streams of income and help businesses embrace AI more effectively.”

Highlighting Proven Success from Previous Programs

Although AI Institute is a new platform, its launch builds on the proven track record of prior programs led by its leadership team. Through these initiatives, more than 5,000 students have already gained access to AI-focused education, with over 140 achieving seven-figure annual revenues and more than 1,000 surpassing $10,000 in monthly income.

These results demonstrate the impact that structured AI training and guided coaching can deliver. AI Institute aims to extend this success by offering a platform specifically designed to help individuals transform AI knowledge into income-generating opportunities.

The AI Advantage for Service-Based Businesses

Service-based businesses are increasingly seeking ways to adopt AI, whether in customer interactions, sales optimization, or operational efficiency. AI Institute trains participants on how to identify these opportunities and provide tailored AI solutions that deliver measurable benefits.

The focus is on practical applications, such as customer service automation, lead generation through predictive analytics, and financial forecasting models. By equipping students with these skills, AI Institute ensures they are well-positioned to create value for businesses while building sustainable ventures for themselves.





Building a Supportive Learning Community

Beyond structured coaching, AI Institute provides ongoing community engagement. Participants gain access to a network of like-minded individuals, expert mentors, and professionals dedicated to sharing knowledge and strategies. This community-driven model ensures that students not only learn but also benefit from continuous support as they apply AI in the marketplace.

Shaping the Future of AI Business Education

AI Institute’s launch marks a turning point in business education, with a focus on making AI accessible to people from diverse backgrounds. By teaching participants how to bring AI solutions into businesses, AI Institute is creating new opportunities for individuals while driving wider adoption of AI across industries.

As technological change accelerates, the need for practical AI education continues to grow. AI Institute is positioned to meet this demand by equipping everyday people with the knowledge, coaching, and community support needed to succeed in the evolving economy.

About AI Institute

AI Institute is a new education platform that empowers people to build businesses and generate income by helping service-based companies integrate artificial intelligence. Founded by Sergio Tavarez, AI Institute provides hands-on training, personalized coaching, and a supportive community focused on practical AI application. By combining education with real-world strategies, AI Institute is redefining how professionals learn to create opportunities in the AI era.

Media Contact:

Sergio Tavarez

Founder, AI Institute

Email: Support@joinaiinstitute.com

Email: sergio@agencylab.io

Website

Instagram

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AI Institute. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5757e21b-25b9-4f8b-a69f-ce869a879dd0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfc28599-72d1-4c4a-9334-865440bc68ae