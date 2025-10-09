Sampo plc, press release, 9 October 2025 at 10:00 am EEST

A new podcast explores Sampo’s journey to becoming Northern Europe’s leading P&C group

Sampo is releasing a podcast that explores the transformative period in the Group’s history from the early 2000s to recent years and highlights the pivotal roles of Björn Wahlroos and Torbjörn Magnusson in shaping Sampo into what it is today. Under their leadership, Sampo evolved from a struggling Finnish financial services provider into Northern Europe’s leading property and casualty insurer.

In the podcast, Wahlroos and Magnusson share their first-hand accounts of Sampo’s story and its defining moments. Wahlroos served as Sampo Group CEO from 2001 to 2009 and as Chair of the Board from 2009 to 2023. Magnusson headed If between 2002 and 2019 before becoming Sampo’s Group CEO in 2020, a position he held until September 2025.

The Inside Sampo podcast is available on Sampo’s website www.sampo.com/podcast and on Spotify and YouTube.

