Cloudera Leverages AWS to Deliver a Sovereign-Ready Data and AI Platform as a Launch Partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud

LONDON, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudera , the only company bringing AI to data anywhere, today announced it is a launch partner for the new Amazon Web Services ( AWS) European Sovereign Cloud. Through this initiative, Cloudera has developed a robust, sovereign data and AI platform specifically for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. This creates the industry’s most comprehensive solution designed for the highest levels of data control, governance, and regulatory compliance.

According to IDC’s Worldwide Sovereign Cloud Market Forecast (2022 -2027), spending on a sovereign cloud is expected to grow an average of 27% year-on-year, totaling $258 billion by 2027. This surge in interest underscores organizations’ increasing reliance on data and heightened awareness of the need for its control, security, and compliance across all environments–public, private, sovereign clouds, and data centers. Providing organizations the ability to securely manage their enterprise data within defined geographical and operational boundaries means customers in highly regulated industries can make fully informed, strategic decisions about how to apply their AI workloads.

To address these challenges, Cloudera is collaborating with AWS to provide joint customers with a sovereign-by-design data and AI platform to store and analyze all their data within EU borders. The Cloudera Platform addresses organizations’ core technical, operational, and strategic requirements, meaning organizations can confidently navigate the complexities of data sovereignty and unlock the full value of their data assets within a trusted framework.

“Our customers face growing demands for security, compliance and innovation. The AWS EU Sovereign Cloud empowers them to keep data within the EU, meet rigorous regulatory standards, and drive AI and analytics innovation-securely and with full operational autonomy,” said Paco Mateo-Sidron, SVP, Head of EMEA, Cloudera.

The Cloudera Platform on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud will enable customers to:

Maintain data residency - Keep customer data and all customer-created metadata within the EU, supporting emerging regulatory requirements

- Keep customer data and all customer-created metadata within the EU, supporting emerging regulatory requirements Accelerate secure innovation - Leverage a full suite of data and analytics services to derive insights and deploy AI applications and AI Agents, while adhering to strict sovereignty requirements

- Leverage a full suite of data and analytics services to derive insights and deploy AI applications and AI Agents, while adhering to strict sovereignty requirements Ensure Operational Autonomy - Benefit from a cloud infrastructure that is physically separate and independently operated by EU-resident AWS employees



The combination of AWS's leading cloud infrastructure with Cloudera's secure hybrid data and AI platform creates a complete sovereign-ready data solution, offering significant business value. This sovereign-by-design solution will align strictly with regional sovereignty and compliance mandates, making it especially well-suited for highly regulated industries and public sector organizations.

“Cloudera is committed to supporting organizations and partners in their Sovereign Cloud endeavors, providing the technology and expertise to build a secure, innovative, sovereign data future,” said Sergio Gago, Chief Technology Officer at Cloudera. “Bringing the Cloudera Platform to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud enables organizations to securely industrialize data and AI use cases, all while adhering to the most stringent EU regulations and powering the creation of true Private AI.”

