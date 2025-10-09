Seddons GSC Selects iManage to Modernize Document and Email Management with Cloud-First Approach

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that UK-based law firm Seddons GSC has selected iManage as part of a broader strategy to modernize and streamline its document and email management. Approximately 150 users across the firm will benefit from the platform, which supports hybrid work and enables secure, efficient access to legal content from anywhere.

Following a comprehensive market evaluation, supported by a third-party consultancy, Seddons GSC assessed both all-in-one platforms and best-of-breed solutions. iManage emerged as the clear choice, meeting the firm’s requirements for ease of use, robust functionality, and seamless integration with Microsoft applications.

“We selected iManage for its intuitive interface and ability to integrate effortlessly into the Microsoft ecosystem where our professionals already spend most of their time,” said James Temple, Chief Operating Officer at Seddons GSC. “With our hybrid workforce and growing client demands, we needed a secure, cloud-first solution that empowers our people to access and manage information from anywhere.”

Implementation is now underway, with go-live targeted for later this year. The firm will also participate in the iManage Wayfinder program , which provides structured onboarding and adoption support. As part of this initiative, Seddons GSC will pilot Ask iManage , the company’s AI assistant, with a group of key users to explore how AI can streamline information retrieval and reduce time spent on routine tasks.

“The decision to implement iManage comes at a pivotal moment for Seddons GSC, following the firm’s recent merger and ongoing strategic growth,” added Temple. “As we expand our capabilities and scale the business to meet increasing client demand, investing in cutting-edge technology is critical to ensuring operational excellence and futureproofing the firm. iManage aligns perfectly with our ambition to take Seddons GSC to the next level – equipping our teams with the tools they need to work smarter and continue delivering outstanding results for our clients.”

“Seddons GSC is a forward-thinking firm embracing modern legal technology to empower its professionals and support hybrid work,” said Suzanne Walmsley, EMEA Region Lead at iManage. “We’re proud to partner with the firm as they build a strong foundation for the future – one that connects their people with the knowledge they need to deliver exceptional client service.”

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

