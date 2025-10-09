Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Onboard Communication & Control Systems Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine onboard communication and control systems market stands at USD 9.37 billion in 2024, with a projected increase to USD 10.10 billion by 2025. A steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.89% is anticipated, raising the market size to USD 17.21 billion by 2032.

The marine onboard communication and control systems market is redefining operational standards as the maritime sector addresses modernization, regulatory intensification, and a more dynamic risk environment. Senior executives are seeking comprehensive, reliable solutions that reinforce fleet management, enhance safety, and future-proof operations in a competitive landscape.

This momentum is driven by industry-wide investments in integrated, interoperable platforms and a strengthening regulatory mandate for maritime safety and digitalization. As vessel types proliferate and supply networks adapt, market participants are recalibrating strategies to address evolving operational demands and maintain resilience. Heightened focus on advanced technologies, system interoperability, and compliance is shaping procurement and modernization decisions among leading fleets.

Senior leaders can use this report to align system investments with sector shifts, regulatory frameworks, and emerging operational demands-reinforcing reliable, future-focused fleet performance in the marine environment.

Scope & Segmentation

This report empowers maritime leaders to make high-impact decisions in technology investments and operational planning by providing comprehensive analysis across every major dimension of the marine onboard communication and control systems market. It includes in-depth coverage of technology solutions, vessel types, installation approaches, regional dynamics, and leading stakeholders.

System Type: Coverage spans essential solutions including GMDSS for safety and global distress signaling, ship-to-shore and intra-vessel communication via MF/HF and VHF radio, and continuous connectivity with satellite communications (Ka, Ku, L Bands). It also analyzes automation platforms integrating cargo, engine, fuel, vessel monitoring, and propulsion control to optimize fleet efficiency and compliance.

Vessel Type: The scope addresses operational and compliance requirements for leisure vessels such as cruise ships and yachts, merchant categories including container ships, bulk carriers, and tankers, as well as naval assets and offshore support vessels. Each vessel class faces unique challenges in system integration, security, and performance.

Installation Type: Both new build and retrofit installations are examined, offering insight into modernization initiatives and sustainability considerations shaping future fleet profiles.

Regional Coverage: The report covers the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, reflecting the variability in regulatory landscapes, infrastructure maturity, and technology uptake. Regional context is crucial for localizing procurement and adapting to statutory mandates.

Key Companies: Assessment of leading participants such as Kongsberg Maritime AS, ABB Ltd, Wartsila Corporation, Siemens Energy AG, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Thales SA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd, and Japan Radio Co., Ltd helps clarify partner strategies and supplier positioning for long-term value.

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Integrated communication and control platforms are fundamental for fostering fleet resilience, streamlined compliance, and robust operational capability across diverse vessel mixes.

Cloud-enabled and satellite-based systems introduce predictive maintenance and optimized voyage planning, significantly reducing manual processes and offering real-time insight for fleet managers.

Open-architecture platforms grant agility for future upgrades and ensure that onboard security remains effective against the latest maritime cyber risk trends.

Varying regional regulatory frameworks and vessel profiles make tailored sourcing, localization, and compliance strategies critical to successful technology adoption and fleet integration.

Strategic alliances, including mergers and acquisitions, enable technology vendors to deliver complete automation and communications solutions that anticipate market consolidation and evolving operator needs.

Why This Report Matters

It enables C-suite leaders to segment the marine onboard communication and control systems market by technology, vessel class, and geography for more informed decision-making.

Stakeholders benefit from guidance on meeting challenges in technology adoption, regulatory alignment, and supply chain transformation.

The report sets a modernization benchmark, facilitating best practices and strategic alignment with sector leaders during industry transformation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 191 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Market Insights



Integration of IoT sensor networks for real time vessel performance optimization

Adoption of satellite broadband communication for uninterrupted global maritime connectivity

Implementation of AI driven predictive maintenance solutions in marine control systems

Transition toward hybrid electric propulsion control systems to minimize vessel emissions

Deployment of advanced cybersecurity frameworks for protecting onboard network infrastructure

Use of augmented reality interfaces to enhance navigation and maintenance tasks on deck

Development of unified bridge systems consolidating navigation sensors and communication data

Adoption of software defined networking architectures in maritime communication networks

Integration of digital twin technology for simulation based control and performance monitoring

Emergence of autonomous vessel control platforms enabling remote navigation and operations

Companies Featured

Kongsberg Maritime AS

ABB Ltd

Wartsila Corporation

Siemens Energy AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales SA

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd

Japan Radio Co., Ltd

