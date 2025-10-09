$125+ Bn Potatoes Market Global Forecast 2025-2032: Tariff Shifts Reshape Supply Chains as Industry Leaders Prioritize Local Sourcing, Value Addition, and Risk Mitigation Strategies

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potatoes Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global potatoes market reached USD 119.85 billion in 2024 and is poised for continued expansion, with expectations to reach USD 126.02 billion in 2025 and a projection of USD 178.19 billion by 2032.

The potatoes market is undergoing rapid transformation as industry leaders pivot to address new consumer expectations, technological advancements, and evolving regional dynamics. Senior decision-makers need focused, actionable intelligence to enhance resilience and capture growth as sector fundamentals and buyer priorities shift.

This trajectory reflects a compound annual growth rate of 5.08%, driven by consistent global demand, ongoing product innovation in processed potatoes, and sturdy consumption from mature and emerging markets. Market participants are strengthening their positions by diversifying product portfolios and staying aligned with changing end-user preferences, thereby ensuring sustainable growth and operational stability amid fluctuating trading environments.

Tariff Impact on Sourcing and Resilience

Recent changes in tariffs are reshaping supply chains within the potatoes market. Industry leaders are increasing collaboration with domestic suppliers and utilizing hedging strategies to address pricing volatility. Emphasis is being placed on boosting local value addition, revisiting commercial terms, and regularly updating procurement networks to ensure steady access to materials amidst shifting global trade conditions.

Conclusion

This report delivers actionable intelligence designed for senior executives, helping organizations reinforce resilience and adapt effectively as the potatoes industry continues to evolve.

Scope & Segmentation

This report provides detailed segmentation and critical analysis, empowering senior executives to identify opportunity areas and deploy resources effectively across the potatoes market:

Form : Includes fresh, frozen, and processed products, demonstrating how varied product forms influence consumer purchase decisions and open different routes to market penetration.

: Includes fresh, frozen, and processed products, demonstrating how varied product forms influence consumer purchase decisions and open different routes to market penetration. End Use : Foodservice and retail segments are key drivers, each requiring businesses to tailor strategies for maximum value extraction from distinct customer groups.

: Foodservice and retail segments are key drivers, each requiring businesses to tailor strategies for maximum value extraction from distinct customer groups. Distribution Channel : Channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms each present unique supply logistics challenges, mirroring evolving consumer behaviors and transaction preferences.

: Channels such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms each present unique supply logistics challenges, mirroring evolving consumer behaviors and transaction preferences. Product Type : Product categories span chips (encompassing flavored, kettle-cooked, light, salted), fries (including crinkle cut, shoestring, steakhouse, waffle), along with flakes and granules-exemplifying the sector's responsiveness to consumer demand for variety and innovation.

: Product categories span chips (encompassing flavored, kettle-cooked, light, salted), fries (including crinkle cut, shoestring, steakhouse, waffle), along with flakes and granules-exemplifying the sector's responsiveness to consumer demand for variety and innovation. Variety : Gold, red, russet, and white potatoes reflect regional consumer preferences, shaping procurement and enabling targeted positioning by businesses in specific geographies.

: Gold, red, russet, and white potatoes reflect regional consumer preferences, shaping procurement and enabling targeted positioning by businesses in specific geographies. Cultivation Method : Conventional and organic cultivation are examined to highlight their respective impacts on supply reliability, quality standards, and evolving regulatory compliance requirements.

: Conventional and organic cultivation are examined to highlight their respective impacts on supply reliability, quality standards, and evolving regulatory compliance requirements. Regional Coverage : Comprehensive intelligence encompasses the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with country-level analysis providing granular insights for region-specific market entry and expansion strategies.

: Comprehensive intelligence encompasses the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with country-level analysis providing granular insights for region-specific market entry and expansion strategies. Key Companies: Strategic profiles and benchmarking of McCain Foods Limited, Lamb Weston Holdings, PepsiCo, The J. R. Simplot Company, Conagra Brands, Kellogg Company, Aviko, Farm Frites International, Agristo, and B&G Foods inform competitive positioning, helping organizations plan differentiation and growth.

This segmentation framework supports precision in decision-making, enabling organizations to align investments and innovation roadmaps to prevailing industry trends and regulatory realities.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Potatoes are evolving beyond basic commodity status, now playing a vital role in both retail and foodservice strategies for differentiated value offerings.

Strategic prioritization of sustainability and traceability initiatives is key to meeting rising consumer expectations and embedding compliance within sourcing and operational activities.

Market penetration requires nuanced strategies that address regional complexities in infrastructure, regulations, and customer engagement-demanding adaptable procurement and distribution models.

Supply chain resilience is strengthened by broadening supplier networks, streamlining logistics, and integrating end-to-end operations from farm to final retail delivery.

Precision agriculture and digitally enabled logistics are elevating supply chain efficiency, supporting targeted resource allocation and responsiveness throughout the value chain.

Investment in energy-efficient practices, transparent sourcing, and innovative packaging is fostering robust supply chain partnerships and building trust with major retail accounts.

Why This Report Matters

Equips leadership to develop regional market strategies that reduce supply chain risk and harness emerging market demand.

Facilitates benchmarking to support operational and regulatory transitions, informing capital allocation and resilience-building initiatives.

Delivers actionable recommendations by linking data-driven segmentation with practical insights, enabling organizations to stay competitive through informed innovation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 199 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $126.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $178.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights



Rising demand for plant-based protein alternatives incorporating potato starch and fibers for clean label products

Surge in consumer preference for heritage and heirloom potato varieties driven by gourmet cooking trends

Increasing use of precision agriculture technologies to optimize potato yield and reduce resource use

Rapid expansion of ready-to-eat jerk seasoning infused sweet potato chips targeting Gen Z snackers

Growth in demand for gluten-free potato flour in specialty bakeries and artisanal pastry applications

Companies Featured

McCain Foods Limited

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The J. R. Simplot Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Aviko B.V.

Farm Frites International B.V.

Agristo N.V.

B&G Foods, Inc.

