Saudi Arabia Medical Devices Market Forecast 2025-2034: International Expansion by Companies Spurs Saudi Medical Device Market, Nearing US$ 10 Billion by 2034

The Saudi Arabia medical devices market, valued at USD 6.29 billion in 2024, is experiencing dynamic growth, projected to attain a market value of USD 9.96 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 4.70%. The market's growth is fueled by an increase in chronic diseases and an aging population, with the country's focus on local manufacturing, regulatory reforms, and public-private partnerships playing a pivotal role in luring foreign investments and fostering innovation in medical device development.

Telemedicine, AI-equipped diagnostics, and home care devices are witnessing increased adoption, especially in urban areas. The demand for orthopedic, cardiovascular, and critical care equipment is rising as Saudi Arabia invests in specialized healthcare centers. Global investors are attracted by the blend of robust demand, a large public healthcare budget, and Saudi Arabia's economic diversification strategies, ensuring a steady market trajectory over the forecast period.

Market Growth Drivers

The integration of AI in healthcare, spurred by regulatory advancements such as the SFDA's MDS-G010 guidance, is boosting the market. This regulation provides a framework for AI- and machine learning-powered medical devices, aligning global standards with local requirements, fostering innovation, and enhancing investor confidence. Consequently, these developments are set to propel technological progress and expand the market throughout the forecast period.

Market Trends

Significant investments under Saudi Vision 2030 are accelerating digital health integration, with over USD 1.5 billion allocated towards health technology, including telemedicine and electronic health records. Such digital advancements enhance medical device efficacy, improve patient outcomes, and bolster market growth.

International corporation expansions are increasing, as seen with Lepu Medical's 2021 authorization to market PCI products in Saudi Arabia, heightening competition and innovation in cardiovascular technology. Such global engagements contribute to market expansion and modernization.

Market Segmentation

The medical devices market is segmented by product, application, end-user, and region:

Product: Includes respiratory, cardiology, therapeutic and surgical, orthopedic devices, diagnostic imaging devices, endoscopy, ophthalmology devices, and others.

Includes respiratory, cardiology, therapeutic and surgical, orthopedic devices, diagnostic imaging devices, endoscopy, ophthalmology devices, and others. Application: Encompasses cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, diabetes care, respiratory, ophthalmology, oncology, and others.

Encompasses cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, diabetes care, respiratory, ophthalmology, oncology, and others. End-User: Hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare settings, ambulatory surgical centers, among others.

Hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare settings, ambulatory surgical centers, among others. Region: Makkah, Riyadh, Madinah, Qassim, Eastern Province, and others.

Market Analysis

Hospitals dominate the market due to substantial government healthcare infrastructure investments, with rising demand in specialty clinics and ambulatory centers for outpatient and chronic care. Homecare settings gain traction through growing remote monitoring needs.

Regionally, Riyadh shows strong growth from advanced healthcare facilities and investment, while Makkah and Madinah benefit from medical tourism. The Eastern Province's oil wealth supports healthcare projects, and government initiatives in Qassim promote steady expansion.

Leading Players

Key players like Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., and Abbott feature prominently in the market. These companies, alongside GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and 3M Company, are driving industry advancements through strategic investments and innovative solutions in line with national health goals.

The market's future hinges on several factors, including rising medical needs, strategic partnerships, and the challenges faced by key market players. As the country pushes for digital transformation, international collaborations and regulatory developments are anticipated to shape the Saudi Arabia medical devices market landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $9.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered

