Trends & Strategies Shaping Saudi Arabia's Cold Chain Logistics Market 2025-2034 - Pharmaceutical Boom and Decarbonisation Initiatives Drive the Industry

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cold Chain Logistics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia cold chain logistics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.40% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is supported by ongoing technological advancements and innovations, alongside an increasing focus on the decarbonization of cold chain logistics operations.

Key Trends in the Market

The Saudi Arabian government's efforts to expand domestic manufacturing, combined with rising food imports and demand for frozen products, are significantly boosting market demand.

A flourishing pharmaceutical and life sciences sector is another critical trend, driven by government-backed initiatives that support local drug production, thus heightening the need for cold chain logistics services.

Technological advancements and innovations that enhance real-time asset visibility continue to fuel market demand. Cold chain providers are adopting clean energy solutions and green practices in their quest for more sustainable operations.

Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis based on:

Service: Warehousing and Storage, Transportation, Value-added Services

Warehousing and Storage, Transportation, Value-added Services Temperature: Chilled, Frozen

Chilled, Frozen End Use: Horticulture, Dairy Products, Meats, Fish, and Poultry, Processed Food Products, Pharma and Life Sciences, Others

Market Share by Service

Warehousing and storage services are crucial, as they maintain product quality and prevent spoilage. These services increasingly leverage advanced equipment like automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) to optimize efficiency.

Market Share by End Use

Pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors command a significant portion of the market due to the increasing demand for healthcare services. The surge in chronic diseases and an aging population further contribute to this demand.

Competitive Landscape

An in-depth market analysis is available through Porter's five forces and a SWOT analysis. Notable players in the Saudi Arabia cold chain logistics market include:

Coldstores Group of Saudi Arabia (CGS): A leader in refrigeration solutions and a pioneer in transport refrigeration systems in Saudi Arabia.

A leader in refrigeration solutions and a pioneer in transport refrigeration systems in Saudi Arabia. IFFCO: A multinational group specializing in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of food products.

A multinational group specializing in manufacturing and marketing a wide range of food products. Wared Logistics:A prominent 3PL services provider offering comprehensive logistics solutions across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region.

Other significant market players include Mosanada Logistics Services, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., NAQEL Express, Almajdouie Logistics, Takhzeen Logistics Company, Camels Party Logistics, and United Warehouse Co Ltd, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview 5.1 Key Industry Highlights 5.2 Global Cold Chain Logistics Historical Market (2018-2024) 5.3 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast (2025-2034) 5.4 Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Share by Region 5.4.1 North America 5.4.2 Europe 5.4.3 Asia Pacific 5.4.4 Latin America 5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 Saudi Arabia Cold Chain Logistics Market Analysis 6.1 Key Industry Highlights 6.2 Saudi Arabia Cold Chain Logistics Historical Market (2018-2024) 6.3 Saudi Arabia Cold Chain Logistics Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 Market Dynamics

8 Competitive Landscape Coldstores Group of Saudi Arabia Mosanada Logistics Services Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. NAQEL Express Wared Logistics IFFCO Group Almajdouie Logistics Takhzeen Logistics Company Camels Party Logistics United Warehouse Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugj6n1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.