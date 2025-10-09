Outlook on the Gum Market in Saudi Arabia 2025-2030: Retail Sales Value Increased by 6% in 2025, Reaching SAR 1.2 Billion - Sales Growth Driven by Bubble Gum; Chewing Gum Still Dominates Sales

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gum in Saudi Arabia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2025, gum in Saudi Arabia experienced a significant rise in retail current value terms, increasing by 6% to reach SAR1.2 billion. This growth can be attributed to the enduring consumer emphasis on personal freshness and social confidence, which remain pivotal factors in daily routines across the Kingdom. The fast-paced nature of urban life and Saudi lifestyles further bolstered the demand for convenient, on-the-go products, positioning gum as an essential item.



This report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere. In addition to the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth. How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are currently shaping the market along with prospects for the next five years, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.



Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Gum in Saudi Arabia Key Data Findings 2025 Developments

Sales Growth Driven by Bubble Gum, Although Chewing Gum Still Dominates Sales Batook Extends Its Lead Thanks to Its Broad Products Range in Chewing Gum Although Supermarkets Maintains Its Lead, Retail E-Commerce Sees Dynamism Prospects and Opportunities

Steady Growth Expected, Driven by Variety, Availability, and Routine Use Digital Touchpoints Likely to Shape Brand Visibility Pressure to Meet Health and Packaging Demands Category Data Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025 Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2020-2025 Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025 Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025 Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2020-2025 Table 6 Nbo Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2021-2025 Table 7 Lbn Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2022-2025 Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2020-2025 Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2025-2030 Table 10 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2025-2030 Table 11 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2025-2030 Table 12 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2025-2030

Snacks in Saudi Arabia

Executive Summary Snacks in 2025: the Big Picture Key Trends in 2025 Competitive Landscape Channel Developments What Next for Snacks? Market Data Table 13 Sales of Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025 Table 14 Sales of Snacks by Category: Value 2020-2025 Table 15 Sales of Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025 Table 16 Sales of Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025 Table 17 Nbo Company Shares of Snacks: % Value 2021-2025 Table 18 Lbn Brand Shares of Snacks: % Value 2022-2025 Table 19 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2020-2025 Table 20 Distribution of Snacks by Format: % Value 2020-2025 Table 21 Forecast Sales of Snacks by Category: Volume 2025-2030 Table 22 Forecast Sales of Snacks by Category: Value 2025-2030 Table 23 Forecast Sales of Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2025-2030 Table 24 Forecast Sales of Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2025-2030



