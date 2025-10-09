Unipart partners with Volklec to optimise EV battery cell logistics

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unipart, the supply chain performance improvement partner, has announced a strategic collaboration with Volklec, a UK-based battery cell manufacturer. This partnership will see Unipart providing comprehensive logistics and management services for Volklec's EV battery cells, encompassing transport, storage, testing, and triage, with a focus on state of charge and temperature monitoring.

Volklec is a UK battery cell manufacturer focused on developing and producing advanced high-energy and high-power lithium-ion cells for the high-value manufacturing sector, including specialist applications in automotive, aerospace, marine, and off-highway industries.

This follows Unipart recently launching to the market its unique end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain offer, covering integrated manufacturing, logistics and lifecycle management of EV battery services.

Unipart will handle Volklec's battery cell logistics, including global transport via certified carriers for timely and safe delivery. At Unipart’s 610,000 sq. ft. Honeybourne specialist warehouse, Unipart will manage storage with intelligent charging for state of charge (SoC), reducing degradation and ensuring air freight compliance. Unipart will also perform testing and triage, including state-of-health checks, capacity assessments, and maintenance.

Lucie Dobeer, Unipart Head of Automotive Business Development, said: "We are incredibly excited to embark on this partnership with Volklec, a key player in the UK's battery cell manufacturing landscape. Our robust capabilities in EV battery cell transport, advanced storage solutions with meticulous state of charge and temperature monitoring, and comprehensive testing and triage services will provide Volklec with a seamless and compliant supply chain.”

Darren Leigh, Unipart Chief Executive, said: “This collaboration further solidifies Unipart's role as a driving force behind efficient, resilient, and sustainable supply chains in the evolving electric vehicle industry, ultimately contributing to reduced waste and lower total cost of ownership. Our commitment is to deliver cost-effective, scalable, and sustainable solutions that empower companies like Volklec to navigate the UK's electrification transition seamlessly."

Junaid Mujaver, Volklec Chief Operating Officer, said: “Partnering with Unipart is a landmark step for Volklec. As we build our sovereign UK battery cell manufacturing capability, it is essential to work with partners that share our commitment to quality, resilience and sustainability. Unipart’s proven expertise in complex logistics and its advanced capabilities in EV battery storage and testing make us confident that our cells will be managed with the highest standards of safety and efficiency.

“This collaboration underpins our strategy to create a secure, national supply chain for UK electrification and reinforces our role as a trusted manufacturer serving critical industries during the transition to net zero.”