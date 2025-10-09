Saudi Arabia Fintech Market Dynamics, Shares, Strategies and Growth Outlook 2025-2034: APIs Lead Saudi Arabia's Fintech Market Tech Share

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Fintech Market Size Analysis Report - Market Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia fintech market is witnessing a robust growth trajectory, with its size estimated to reach approximately USD 39.91 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 13.70% from 2025 to 2034, the market is on track to value around USD 144.11 Billion by 2034.

Key Trends in the Market

Saudi Arabia's advanced technology infrastructure, along with the growing accessibility to cloud services and 5G networks, is reshaping the country's fintech landscape. The demand for financial services in asset management, investments, and insurance is on the rise.

The country ranks high on the ease of doing business index, aided by liberalised business regulations. The rapid digital transformation and increasing foreign direct investments in fintech start-ups are propelling demand.

The government's initiatives, such as the creation of Saudi Fintech, are promoting a cashless ecosystem and stimulating fintech adoption, especially among SMEs.

Technological advancements in blockchain, hyper-automation, IoT, AI, and cloud computing are expected to drive market growth, enhancing productivity, client engagement, and service efficiency.

Market Segmentation

The report categorises the market based on deployment mode, technology, and application.

Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud

On-premises, Cloud Technology: API, AI, Blockchain, RPA, Data Analytics, Others

API, AI, Blockchain, RPA, Data Analytics, Others Application: Banking, Trading, Taxation, Insurance, Others

Market Share Insights

In terms of market share by application, the banking sector leads, driven by the rise in smartphone payment transactions. Fintech solutions are increasingly deployed by banks to offer services such as lending, e-wallets, and financial transactions, which enhance customer convenience and service accessibility.

Regarding technology, APIs hold a significant market share, facilitating the development of new services and enhancing data exchange between software systems. They are crucial for crafting payment-processing solutions and streamlining processes such as data governance and compliance.

Competitive Landscape

The market features dynamic players implementing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and expansions. Key players include:

Raqamyah Crowdfunding: Connects SMEs with financers for efficient financial solutions, licensed by the Saudi Central Bank.

Connects SMEs with financers for efficient financial solutions, licensed by the Saudi Central Bank. Sure Global Tech: A leader in information security, expanding into fintech with SurePay.

A leader in information security, expanding into fintech with SurePay. Saudi Digital Payment Company: Develops secure, interoperable payment infrastructure to bolster the digital economy.

Other notable players include Salfa, SkyBand, Nakhla Information Systems Technology Company (Tamara), HyperPay Inc., PayTabs Group, and Halalah Trading Company.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary 1.1 Market Size 2024-2025 1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F) 1.3 Key Demand Drivers 1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure 1.5 Industry Best Practices 1.6 Recent Trends and Developments 1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights 2.1 Market Trends 2.2 Key Verticals 2.3 Key Regions 2.4 Supplier Power 2.5 Buyer Power 2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks 2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary 3.1 GDP Outlook 3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth 3.3 Inflation Trends 3.4 Democracy Index 3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios 3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position 3.7 Population Outlook 3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles 4.1 Country Risk 4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Fintech Market Overview 5.1 Key Industry Highlights 5.2 Global Fintech Historical Market (2018-2024) 5.3 Global Fintech Market Forecast (2025-2034) 5.4 Global Fintech Market Share by Region 5.4.1 North America 5.4.2 Europe 5.4.3 Asia Pacific 5.4.4 Latin America 5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

6 Saudi Arabia Fintech Market Overview 6.1 Key Industry Highlights 6.2 Saudi Arabia Fintech Historical Market (2018-2024) 6.3 Saudi Arabia Fintech Market Forecast (2025-2034)

7 Saudi Arabia Fintech Market by Deployment Mode 7.1 On-premises 7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 7.2 Cloud 7.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

8 Saudi Arabia Fintech Market by Technology 8.1 Application Programming Interface (API) 8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 8.2 Artificial Intelligence 8.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 8.3 Blockchain 8.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 8.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 8.4 Robotic Process Automation 8.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 8.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 8.5 Data Analytics 8.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 8.5.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 8.6 Others

9 Saudi Arabia Fintech Market by Application 9.1 Banking 9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 9.2 Trading 9.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 9.3 Taxation 9.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 9.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 9.4 Insurance 9.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024) 9.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034) 9.5 Others

10 Market Dynamics 10.1 SWOT Analysis 10.1.1 Strengths 10.1.2 Weaknesses 10.1.3 Opportunities 10.1.4 Threats 10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 10.2.1 Supplier's Power 10.2.2 Buyer's Power 10.2.3 Threat of New Entrants 10.2.4 Degree of Rivalry 10.2.5 Threat of Substitutes 10.3 Key Indicators for Demand 10.4 Key Indicators for Price

11 Competitive Landscape 11.1 Supplier Selection 11.2 Key Global Players 11.3 Key Regional Players 11.4 Key Player Strategies 11.5 Company Profiles 11.5.1 Raqamyah Crowdfunding 11.5.2 Sure Global Tech 11.5.3 Salfa 11.5.4 SkyBand 11.5.5 Nakhla Information Systems Technology Company (Tamara) 11.5.6 Saudi Digital Payment Company 11.5.7 HyperPay Inc. 11.5.8 PayTabs Group 11.5.9 Halalah Trading Company 11.5.10 Others



