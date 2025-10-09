Pet Care in Saudi Arabia Industry Report 2025: Presents Retail Sales Data 2020-2025 and Market Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Care in Saudi Arabia" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2025, Saudi Arabia's pet care industry is set to experience a significant rise in both value and volume, propelled by a surge in pet ownership. This shift is primarily visible in urban areas, fueled by changing social norms and an increasing interest among younger consumers and expatriates. Pet care is evolving into a dynamic market shaped by growing ownership, evolving societal values, and substantial commercial investments.

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the market at a national level, offering the latest retail sales data from 2020-2025. This report helps to identify key growth sectors, leading companies, and brands within the market. It includes strategic analysis of crucial factors influencing the market, such as new product developments, distribution, and pricing challenges. Forecasts extending to 2030 give insights into the market's future trajectory.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares, and distribution data.

Why purchase this report?

Obtain a detailed overview of the pet care market in Saudi Arabia.

Identify and analyze growth sectors and change drivers.

Gain insights into the competitive environment, major market players, and leading brands.

Utilize five-year forecasts to evaluate future market development.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Pet care in 2025: The big picture 2025 key trends Competitive landscape Retail developments What next for pet care?

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA

DOG FOOD IN SAUDI ARABIA 2025 DEVELOPMENTS Dog ownership continues to grow in 2025, supporting volume and value growth Global brands retain the lead, while dog treats and mixers opens space for niche and emerging players Retail e-commerce gains pace while pet shops and superstores remain core to premium sales PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Functional wet food and premiumisation is expected to fuel future value growth Retail e-commerce will continue reshaping purchasing habits and expanding consumer access Innovation will focus on personalisation, functionality, and format variety CATEGORY INDICATORS CATEGORY DATA

CAT FOOD IN SAUDI ARABIA 2025 DEVELOPMENTS Rising cat ownership continues to drive strong demand for prepared cat food Global players dominate while local and regional brands are intensifying competition Pet shops and superstores lead while retail e-commerce gains traction PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Premiumisation and growing awareness around nutrition is set to bolster growth for cat food Retail e-commerce and delivery apps are expected to reshaping cat food purchasing habits Innovation across the forecast period is set to focus on health, variety, and premiumisation CATEGORY INDICATORS CATEGORY DATA

OTHER PET FOOD IN SAUDI ARABIA 2025 DEVELOPMENTS Bird food leads other pet food, while small mammal/reptile food records the strongest value growth Mars Inc leads the competitive landscape while Guangzhou Siso Bio-Tech Co records an uplift in share Pet shops and superstores dominate sales, offering an extensive range to other pet owners PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Other pet food is expected to drive slow and steady growth, however, innovation will remain limited Niche offerings and specialised goods are set to support growth for retail e-commerce Limited innovation is expected to constrain growth throughout the forecast period CATEGORY INDICATORS CATEGORY DATA

PET PRODUCTS IN SAUDI ARABIA 2025 DEVELOPMENTS Spending on everyday pet care essentials continues to grow in 2025 Mars Inc retains its lead through its strong offering of Thomas cat litter Pet shops remain dominant, however, retail e-commerce continues to gain ground PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES Essential pet care is expected to drive steady growth as pet care routines become more structured Retail e-commerce is set to play a bigger role in supporting pet care routines Innovation is expected to be functional, focused on hygiene and convenience CATEGORY DATA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z8kcbm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.