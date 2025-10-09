Saudi Arabia Automotive Actuators Market Trends and Growth Strategies 2025-2034: Electric Actuators to Dominate Growth; Continental, Bosch, and ZF Lead the Competition

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Actuators Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia automotive actuators market size is expected to reach approximately USD 215.57 million by 2024, with growth projected at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2025 to 2034, reaching around USD 436.10 million by 2034. This growth underscores the expanding demand for sophisticated actuators essential for vehicle electronic control and hydraulic systems, converting input signals into specific actions.

Key Market Trends

Economic growth in Saudi Arabia and increased urban development have boosted disposable incomes, particularly among the middle class, escalating vehicle ownership and consequently driving up demand in the automotive actuators market.

Research and development in electric actuators are propelling market expansion. OEMs are prioritizing the manufacture of these components to enhance vehicle safety and passenger comfort. The market is set to broaden further with the advent of emergency fail-safe units.

Amid an increasing focus on sustainability, there is a push for cleaner and more efficient transportation. This trend is promoting the adoption of EVs and improved fuel efficiency, influencing actuator design to meet eco-friendly objectives.

Market Segmentation

The report examines the market based on type, product, vehicle type, and sales channel.

Breakup by Type:

Pneumatic Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Electric Actuator

Others

Breakup by Product:

Throttle Actuator

Seat Adjustment Actuator

Brake Actuator

Fuel Injection Actuator

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Market Share Insights

Electric actuators are anticipated to dominate the market share due to their advantages in energy efficiency, precise control, and eco-friendliness. Throttle actuators are projected to witness significant growth, playing a pivotal role in optimizing engine performance, fuel efficiency, and emissions management.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market using the Porter's five forces model and a SWOT analysis. Key players include:

Continental AG: A prominent German multinational, Continental specializes in automotive components and systems, tracing back to 1871.

This multinational engineering company, founded in 1886 and headquartered in Gerlingen, Germany, operates in fields such as mobility solutions and Industrial IoT services.

Established in 1915, ZF is a leading supplier in motor vehicle technology, notable for its contributions to automotive innovation.

Other notable players include Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, SMC Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Dorman Products, Inc.



