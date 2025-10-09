Saudi Arabia Health and Fitness Club Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034 with Porter's Five Forces and SWOT Analysis of Key Players - Leejam Sports Company (Fitness Time), Gold's Gym, Al Manahil Entertainment

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Health and Fitness Club Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia health and fitness club market is on a robust growth trajectory, with a market size reaching approximately USD 989.24 million in 2024. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.70% from 2025 to 2034, expected to reach a value of approximately USD 2.49 billion by 2034.

Key Trends in the Market

Health and fitness clubs serve as holistic wellness hubs, featuring amenities like steam rooms, personal trainers, fitness classes, and sports facilities. The Saudi government's Vision 2030 initiative, highlighted by the Quality of Life Programme, promotes citizens' physical and psychological well-being and encourages athletic participation. These initiatives significantly boost the fitness clubs' market trajectory. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney diseases draws individuals towards gyms and fitness clubs for improved health and lifestyle.

The rising trend of wellness tourism boosts market demand as hotels and resorts in Saudi Arabia unveil high-end health and fitness clubs featuring advanced amenities like infrared therapy, body scanning, yoga, pilates studios, and spas.

Market Segmentation

The report categorizes the market on the following bases:

Market Breakup by Revenue Stream:

Personal Training and Instruction Services

Membership Fees

Others

Market Breakup by End Use:

Men

Women

Market Share by Revenue Stream

Membership fees comprise a significant share of the market, driven by the growing popularity of gym memberships which offer access to premium services and well-maintained facilities. Complementary personal trainers providing guidance on nutrition and exercise enhance customer workout experiences. The increasing number of affluent individuals in Saudi Arabia boosts the demand for personalized fitness training, thereby fueling market growth.

Market Share by End Use

Women are expected to command a substantial portion of the market share as regulations now allow women-centric fitness centres, further extending the market reach. The burgeoning awareness among women regarding fitness for optimal health accelerates market demand. The expansion of women-only gyms by key players underscores this trend, providing comprehensive service solutions from nutritional products to fitness apparel.

Competitive Landscape

The market report offers insights into the industry's competitive landscape using Porter's five forces model and SWOT analysis, detailing key players' strategic moves.

Leejam Sports Company (Fitness Time): The Jeddah-based company, a GCC industry leader, operates numerous fitness centres aligned with Saudi's Vision 2030 for healthier lifestyles.

The Jeddah-based company, a GCC industry leader, operates numerous fitness centres aligned with Saudi's Vision 2030 for healthier lifestyles. Gold's Gym Club Holding, LLC: Owned by RSG Group, this esteemed global chain initially started in California in 1965, flourishing into over 600 locations worldwide.

Owned by RSG Group, this esteemed global chain initially started in California in 1965, flourishing into over 600 locations worldwide. Al Manahil Entertainment Co.: Specializing in sports, beauty, and fitness centres since 1990, Al Manahil serves as a prime destination for Saudi women's fitness, offering upgraded, superior services.

Other notable market players include Lava Fitness, NuYu, Arena, 9Round Franchising, LLC, IntervalPlus, Body Masters, Kinetico, Fitness Track Co. (Studio55), and Landmark Fitness Limited.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Middle East and Africa Health and Fitness Club Market Overview

6 Saudi Arabia Health and Fitness Club Market Overview

7 Saudi Arabia Health and Fitness Club Market by Revenue Stream

8 Saudi Arabia Health and Fitness Club Market by End Use

9 Market Dynamics

10 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63duwv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.