Lost Money on Dow Inc.(DOW)? Join Class Action Suit Seeking Recovery – Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Dow Inc. ("Dow Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: DOW) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Dow Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Dow’s ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds, as well as to maintain the financial flexibility needed to support its lucrative dividend, was overstated; (ii) the true scope and severity of the foregoing headwinds’ negative impacts on Dow’s business and financial condition was understated, particularly with respect to competitive and pricing pressures, softening global sales and demand for the Company’s products, and an oversupply of products in the Company’s global markets; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Dow Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until October 28, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

