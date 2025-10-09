UAE Air Conditioners Market Report 2025-2034 Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Carrier Global, LG Electronics, Trane Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls and More

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Air Conditioner Market Outlook - Forecast Trends, Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE air conditioner market reached approximately USD 1.00 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a growth at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2025 to 2034, aiming for a valuation of around USD 1.83 billion by 2034.

The UAE's arid climate significantly influences AC usage due to high temperatures ranging between 32C and 37.2C. This necessitates cooling solutions to improve indoor comfort and alleviate respiratory conditions.

Higher living standards and increasing disposable incomes are driving AC adoption in both residential and commercial sectors. The demand for units with integrated air purification systems that eliminate bacteria, pathogens, and allergens is expected to grow.

Amid rising energy use, key industry players are advancing energy-efficient air conditioner technologies. Aligning with sustainability trends, the UAE's goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is further boosting the demand for such solutions across all sectors.

Market Segmentation

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, segmented as follows:

Market Breakup by Type

Window AC

Split AC

Packaged AC

Ducted Split AC

Cassette AC

Floor Standing AC

Centralised AC

Market Breakup by End Use

Residential

Commercial and Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government and Transportation

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region

Dubai

North Emirates

Abu Dhabi

Market Share by End Use

There is growing demand in commercial and retail segments driven by infrastructural investments. Government initiatives boosting commercial development and the increase in office spaces are pivotal factors.

In hospitality, the demand for air conditioners is rising as hotels aim to enhance guest comfort and property condition. Preferred features include dehumidifiers, heaters, sleep modes, and auto cleaning functions.

Market Share by Region

Dubai commands a significant market share given its wealth and ultra-high-net-worth population. The city's vigorous construction and tourism sectors notably uplift AC demand, further magnified by developments like climate-controlled infrastructure and expansive commercial projects.

Competitive Landscape

Carrier Global Corporation: A leader in cold chain and building solutions, promoting indoor space safety and extending food and medicine supply chains. Founded in 1915, headquartered in Florida, USA.

A leader in cold chain and building solutions, promoting indoor space safety and extending food and medicine supply chains. Founded in 1915, headquartered in Florida, USA. S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC: A major HVAC manufacturer in the Gulf region, supplying high-quality solutions for various prestigious projects and government agencies.

A major HVAC manufacturer in the Gulf region, supplying high-quality solutions for various prestigious projects and government agencies. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.: Based in Osaka, Japan, a pioneering air conditioner company with a global presence in over 170 countries since 1924.

Other notable market players include LG Electronics Inc., Trane Technologies Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Super General Company LLC, GREE Electric Appliances, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Companies Profiled in the Report:

Carrier Global Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Trane Technologies Company, LLC

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc (York)

Super General Company LLC

GREE Electric Appliances, Inc.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC

Others

