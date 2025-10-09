UAE Air Conditioners Market Report 2025-2034 Featuring Profiles of Key Players - Carrier Global, LG Electronics, Trane Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls and More

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Air Conditioner Market Outlook - Forecast Trends, Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UAE air conditioner market reached approximately USD 1.00 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a growth at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2025 to 2034, aiming for a valuation of around USD 1.83 billion by 2034.
The UAE's arid climate significantly influences AC usage due to high temperatures ranging between 32C and 37.2C. This necessitates cooling solutions to improve indoor comfort and alleviate respiratory conditions.
Higher living standards and increasing disposable incomes are driving AC adoption in both residential and commercial sectors. The demand for units with integrated air purification systems that eliminate bacteria, pathogens, and allergens is expected to grow.
Amid rising energy use, key industry players are advancing energy-efficient air conditioner technologies. Aligning with sustainability trends, the UAE's goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is further boosting the demand for such solutions across all sectors.
Market Segmentation
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, segmented as follows:
Market Breakup by Type
- Window AC
- Split AC
- Packaged AC
- Ducted Split AC
- Cassette AC
- Floor Standing AC
- Centralised AC
Market Breakup by End Use
- Residential
- Commercial and Retail
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Government and Transportation
- Industrial
Market Breakup by Region
- Dubai
- North Emirates
- Abu Dhabi
Market Share by End Use
There is growing demand in commercial and retail segments driven by infrastructural investments. Government initiatives boosting commercial development and the increase in office spaces are pivotal factors.
In hospitality, the demand for air conditioners is rising as hotels aim to enhance guest comfort and property condition. Preferred features include dehumidifiers, heaters, sleep modes, and auto cleaning functions.
Market Share by Region
Dubai commands a significant market share given its wealth and ultra-high-net-worth population. The city's vigorous construction and tourism sectors notably uplift AC demand, further magnified by developments like climate-controlled infrastructure and expansive commercial projects.
Competitive Landscape
- Carrier Global Corporation: A leader in cold chain and building solutions, promoting indoor space safety and extending food and medicine supply chains. Founded in 1915, headquartered in Florida, USA.
- S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC: A major HVAC manufacturer in the Gulf region, supplying high-quality solutions for various prestigious projects and government agencies.
- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.: Based in Osaka, Japan, a pioneering air conditioner company with a global presence in over 170 countries since 1924.
Other notable market players include LG Electronics Inc., Trane Technologies Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc, Super General Company LLC, GREE Electric Appliances, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Carrier Global Corporation
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Trane Technologies Company, LLC
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Johnson Controls International Plc (York)
- Super General Company LLC
- GREE Electric Appliances, Inc.
- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC
- Others
