Jetex to Champion Sustainability and Innovation at Dubai Airshow 2025

Dubai, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetex, a global leader in private aviation, has been appointed as an exclusive ground handler and provider of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Dubai Airshow 2025.



Sustainability will take centre stage at the event, reinforcing the event’s role not just as a global convener and showcase of innovation, but as a powerful driver of progress across the aerospace and defence industries.



As part of this, the airshow will introduce practical initiatives with tangible impact – from SAF integration and electric ground equipment to solar-powered infrastructure and circular economy practices – placing real-world sustainability solutions at the heart of the event.



“Jetex was the first to offer SAF to private aviation customers in the United Arab Emirates in 2023. Our environment strategy focuses on reducing carbon emissions, recycling and adapting the latest green technologies across the global network, and we are pleased to be able to supply it at the Dubai Airshow”, said Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex.



Recognising SAF as a critical component in the aviation industry’s decarbonisation journey, Dubai Airshow 2025 will introduce a new landmark partnership with Jetex to make SAF available for aircraft on display. In collaboration with Jetex, all aircraft on static display will also be serviced using electric and propane-powered ground support equipment, further reducing emissions.



“Dubai Airshow serves as a platform to inspire a new chapter in sustainable aerospace, uniting the global industry to deliver real-world solutions for a net-zero future. Our collaboration with Jetex, providing Sustainable Aviation Fuel for all static aircraft, sets a new benchmark for major aerospace events by significantly reducing emissions across the show. This partnership demonstrates the impact that can be achieved when industry leaders join forces to drive meaningful action and shape the future of responsible event operations,” said Timothy Hawes, Managing Director, Informa Markets.



Dubai Airshow 2025 will serve as a key platform for advancing the net-zero aviation agenda - uniting leaders, innovators, policymakers, and sustainability advocates to accelerate progress. Located at the heart of the event, Jetex Dubai will welcome global industry leaders and key decision-makers in its flagship private terminal.







About Jetex:

An award-winning global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class trip support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional private terminals (FBOs), aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to both owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out more about Jetex, visit jetex.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.