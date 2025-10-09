UAE Travel Market Insights and Strategic Analysis Through 2025-2030 with Sales Data Since 2020

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Travel in the United Arab Emirates is set to show substantial growth in 2025, with both inbound and outbound segments recording gains. One of the key drivers in 2025 has been the continued rise in international arrivals, especially into Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2020-2025, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2030 illustrate how the market is set to change.



Product coverage: Booking, In-Destination Spending, Lodging (Destination), Tourism Flows, Travel Modes.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Travel in 2025: The Big Picture

Airlines: Key trends

Hotels: Key trends

Booking: Key trends

What next for travel?

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Surface Travel Modes Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 2 Surface Travel Modes Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 3 Forecast Surface Travel Modes Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 4 Forecast Surface Travel Modes Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 5 In-Destination Spending: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast In-Destination Spending: Value 2025-2030

TOURISM FLOWS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

UAE sees surge in inbound travel in 2025

Outbound departures benefit from strong consumer confidence

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Inbound arrivals are expected to rise over the forecast period

UAE travellers expected to fuel global tourism recovery

CATEGORY DATA

Table 7 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 8 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 9 Inbound City Arrivals 2020-2025

Table 10 Inbound Tourism Spending: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Table 12 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Table 13 Forecast Inbound Tourism Spending: Value 2025-2030

Table 14 Domestic Tourism by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 15 Domestic Spending: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Domestic Tourism by Destination: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Table 17 Forecast Domestic Spending: Value 2025-2030

Table 18 Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 19 Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025

Table 20 Outbound Tourism Spending: Value 2020-2025

Table 21 Forecast Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Table 22 Forecast Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2025-2030

Table 23 Forecast Outbound Spending: Value 2025-2030

AIRLINES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Airlines see strong value growth

Emirates retains top spot in UAE's airline market in 2025

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Airline industry expected to see continued growth in retail value sales

Company strategies and innovation will play a key role in sustaining future growth

CATEGORY DATA

Table 24 Airlines Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 25 Airlines Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 26 Airlines: Passengers Carried 2020-2025

Table 27 Airlines NBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Table 28 Non-Scheduled Carriers Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025

Table 29 Low Cost Carriers Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025

Table 30 Full Service Carriers Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025

Table 31 Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 32 Forecast Airlines Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

LODGING (DESTINATION) IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Hotel revenues surge as travel demand increases

Marriott retains top spot in UAE lodging market

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Hotel revenues projected to surge as UAE tourism maintains growth

Hospitality leaders reshape UAE market with new openings and bold strategies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 33 Lodging (Destination) Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Lodging (Destination) Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 35 Hotels Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 36 Hotels Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 37 Other Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 38 Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 39 Lodging (Destination) Outlets: Units 2020-2025

Table 40 Lodging (Destination) Rooms: Number of Rooms 2020-2025

Table 41 Lodging (Destination) by Incoming vs Domestic: % Value 2020-2025

Table 42 Hotels NBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024

Table 43 Hotel Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025

Table 44 Forecast Lodging (Destination) Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 45 Forecast Lodging (Destination) Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 46 Forecast Hotels Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 47 Forecast Hotels Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 48 Forecast Other Lodging Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 49 Forecast Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 50 Forecast Lodging (Destination) Outlets: Units 2025-2030

BOOKING IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



KEY DATA FINDINGS



2025 DEVELOPMENTS

Booking revenues grow in 2025

Booking.com maintains market lead as UAE's go-to travel intermediary

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES

UAE's booking sector poised for steady growth in the forecast period

Travel intermediaries accelerate innovation to capture increased travel demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 51 Booking Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 52 Business Travel Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 53 Leisure Travel Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 54 Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2025

Table 55 Forecast Booking Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 56 Forecast Business Travel Sales: Value 2025-2030

Table 57 Forecast Leisure Travel Sales: Value 2025-2030

