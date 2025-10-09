UAE Travel Market Insights and Strategic Analysis Through 2025-2030 with Sales Data Since 2020

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Travel in the United Arab Emirates is set to show substantial growth in 2025, with both inbound and outbound segments recording gains. One of the key drivers in 2025 has been the continued rise in international arrivals, especially into Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2020-2025, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2030 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Booking, In-Destination Spending, Lodging (Destination), Tourism Flows, Travel Modes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Travel in 2025: The Big Picture
- Airlines: Key trends
- Hotels: Key trends
- Booking: Key trends
- What next for travel?
MARKET DATA
- Table 1 Surface Travel Modes Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 2 Surface Travel Modes Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 3 Forecast Surface Travel Modes Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 4 Forecast Surface Travel Modes Online Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 5 In-Destination Spending: Value 2020-2025
- Table 6 Forecast In-Destination Spending: Value 2025-2030
TOURISM FLOWS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- UAE sees surge in inbound travel in 2025
- Outbound departures benefit from strong consumer confidence
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Inbound arrivals are expected to rise over the forecast period
- UAE travellers expected to fuel global tourism recovery
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 7 Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2020-2025
- Table 8 Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2020-2025
- Table 9 Inbound City Arrivals 2020-2025
- Table 10 Inbound Tourism Spending: Value 2020-2025
- Table 11 Forecast Inbound Arrivals: Number of Trips 2025-2030
- Table 12 Forecast Inbound Arrivals by Country: Number of Trips 2025-2030
- Table 13 Forecast Inbound Tourism Spending: Value 2025-2030
- Table 14 Domestic Tourism by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025
- Table 15 Domestic Spending: Value 2020-2025
- Table 16 Forecast Domestic Tourism by Destination: Number of Trips 2025-2030
- Table 17 Forecast Domestic Spending: Value 2025-2030
- Table 18 Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2020-2025
- Table 19 Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2020-2025
- Table 20 Outbound Tourism Spending: Value 2020-2025
- Table 21 Forecast Outbound Departures: Number of Trips 2025-2030
- Table 22 Forecast Outbound Departures by Destination: Number of Trips 2025-2030
- Table 23 Forecast Outbound Spending: Value 2025-2030
AIRLINES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Airlines see strong value growth
- Emirates retains top spot in UAE's airline market in 2025
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Airline industry expected to see continued growth in retail value sales
- Company strategies and innovation will play a key role in sustaining future growth
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 24 Airlines Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 25 Airlines Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 26 Airlines: Passengers Carried 2020-2025
- Table 27 Airlines NBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 28 Non-Scheduled Carriers Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025
- Table 29 Low Cost Carriers Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025
- Table 30 Full Service Carriers Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025
- Table 31 Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 32 Forecast Airlines Online Sales: Value 2025-2030
LODGING (DESTINATION) IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Hotel revenues surge as travel demand increases
- Marriott retains top spot in UAE lodging market
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Hotel revenues projected to surge as UAE tourism maintains growth
- Hospitality leaders reshape UAE market with new openings and bold strategies
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 33 Lodging (Destination) Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 34 Lodging (Destination) Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 35 Hotels Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 36 Hotels Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 37 Other Lodging Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 38 Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 39 Lodging (Destination) Outlets: Units 2020-2025
- Table 40 Lodging (Destination) Rooms: Number of Rooms 2020-2025
- Table 41 Lodging (Destination) by Incoming vs Domestic: % Value 2020-2025
- Table 42 Hotels NBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024
- Table 43 Hotel Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2025
- Table 44 Forecast Lodging (Destination) Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 45 Forecast Lodging (Destination) Online Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 46 Forecast Hotels Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 47 Forecast Hotels Online Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 48 Forecast Other Lodging Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 49 Forecast Other Lodging Online Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 50 Forecast Lodging (Destination) Outlets: Units 2025-2030
BOOKING IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2025 DEVELOPMENTS
- Booking revenues grow in 2025
- Booking.com maintains market lead as UAE's go-to travel intermediary
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- UAE's booking sector poised for steady growth in the forecast period
- Travel intermediaries accelerate innovation to capture increased travel demand
CATEGORY DATA
- Table 51 Booking Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 52 Business Travel Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 53 Leisure Travel Sales: Value 2020-2025
- Table 54 Travel Intermediaries NBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2025
- Table 55 Forecast Booking Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 56 Forecast Business Travel Sales: Value 2025-2030
- Table 57 Forecast Leisure Travel Sales: Value 2025-2030
