Wine in UAE 2025 Industry Research Report: Non-Alcoholic Wines Rise Amidst Health Trends

The UAE wine market offers opportunities driven by high-income expatriates and increasing tourism. Key growth sectors include fortified, non-alcoholic, and sparkling wines. Strategic insights into market players, and a five-year forecast, help navigate trends and competitive dynamics.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total volume sales of wine in the United Arab Emirates experienced double-digit growth in 2024. This robust expansion is attributed to two key drivers. Firstly, the UAE hosts a substantial population of high-income expatriates, who predominantly enjoy wine consumption at home, creating a steady demand. Secondly, the increasing influx of tourists plays a significant role in boosting wine sales.

This report serves as a comprehensive resource for understanding the national market's size and dynamics. It provides the latest retail sales data from 2020 to 2024, highlighting the sectors driving growth. Additionally, the report identifies the leading companies and brands while offering strategic analysis of factors influencing the market, including legislative, distribution, and pricing issues. Forecasts extending to 2029 project how the market is expected to evolve.

Product coverage: The report includes analysis of Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Alcoholic Wine, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, and Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: It comprises market sizes, company shares, brand shares, and distribution data, both historical and forecasted.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Data Findings

2024 Developments

  • Dominance of red wine, and seasonal consumption trends
  • Emergence of sustainable wine options
  • Premiumisation determines the direction for on-trade sales

Prospects and Opportunities

  • Future growth likely to be tied to changing lifestyles and product expansion
  • Rise of non-alcoholic wines amidst health trend
  • Future integration of AI into wine experiences

Category Data

Alcoholic Drinks in the United Arab Emirates

Executive Summary

  • Alcoholic drinks in 2024: The big picture
  • 2024 key trends
  • Competitive landscape
  • Retail developments
  • On-trade vs off-trade split
  • What next for alcoholic drinks?

Market Background

  • Legislation
  • Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
  • Drink driving
  • Advertising
  • Smoking ban
  • Opening hours
  • On-trade establishments

Taxation and Duty Levies

Operating Environment

  • Contraband/parallel trade
  • Duty free
  • Cross-border/private imports

Key New Product Launches

  • Outlook

Market Indicators

Market Data

