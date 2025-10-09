Wine in UAE 2025 Industry Research Report: Non-Alcoholic Wines Rise Amidst Health Trends

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine in the United Arab Emirates" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total volume sales of wine in the United Arab Emirates experienced double-digit growth in 2024. This robust expansion is attributed to two key drivers. Firstly, the UAE hosts a substantial population of high-income expatriates, who predominantly enjoy wine consumption at home, creating a steady demand. Secondly, the increasing influx of tourists plays a significant role in boosting wine sales.

This report serves as a comprehensive resource for understanding the national market's size and dynamics. It provides the latest retail sales data from 2020 to 2024, highlighting the sectors driving growth. Additionally, the report identifies the leading companies and brands while offering strategic analysis of factors influencing the market, including legislative, distribution, and pricing issues. Forecasts extending to 2029 project how the market is expected to evolve.

Product coverage: The report includes analysis of Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Alcoholic Wine, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, and Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: It comprises market sizes, company shares, brand shares, and distribution data, both historical and forecasted.

Why invest in this report?

Gain an in-depth view of the Wine market in the UAE.

Identify emerging growth sectors and the driving factors behind them.

Understand the competitive landscape, highlighting major players and leading brands.

Leverage five-year forecasts to predict market trends and potential developments.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Data Findings



2024 Developments

Dominance of red wine, and seasonal consumption trends

Emergence of sustainable wine options

Premiumisation determines the direction for on-trade sales

Prospects and Opportunities

Future growth likely to be tied to changing lifestyles and product expansion

Rise of non-alcoholic wines amidst health trend

Future integration of AI into wine experiences

Category Data



Alcoholic Drinks in the United Arab Emirates



Executive Summary

Alcoholic drinks in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments

On-trade vs off-trade split

What next for alcoholic drinks?

Market Background

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

Taxation and Duty Levies



Operating Environment

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

Key New Product Launches

Outlook

Market Indicators



Market Data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7oq8t2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.